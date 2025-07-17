Mux Delivers Cumulative 80% Video Cost Savings to Customers
Engineering improvements enable largest customer cost savings in company history
For companies streaming at scale, video is often their biggest infrastructure cost. We’ve worked hard to solve this through scale and technical innovation.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mux, the leading video infrastructure platform, today announced its largest price reduction ever, delivering an average of 20% cost savings to customers while maintaining quality and performance. Mux reduced encoding costs by 22% for plus and premium quality levels, storage costs by 23% for basic assets, and delivery costs by 17% across all resolutions, with all improvements taking effect immediately. These reductions provide cumulative cost savings of 80% for Mux customers since the end of 2023.
— Jon Dahl, CEO of Mux
Today’s announcement represents the culmination of Mux's extended commitment to tackle video's cost problem by delivering flexible, transparent, and affordable pricing. Mux launched its video product to solve the first fundamental challenge to video adoption: complexity. Having addressed the "video is too hard" problem, the company turned its attention to making video more affordable. "For companies streaming at scale, video is often their biggest infrastructure cost," said Jon Dahl, CEO of Mux. “We’ve worked hard to solve this through scale and technical innovation."
Since October 2023, Mux has steadily shipped major pricing improvements. 2023 brought lower delivery pricing, free basic encoding, and free auto-generated captions. In 2024, Mux delivered an enhanced developer starter plan followed by automatic cold storage and free clipping. Since the start of 2025, Mux has launched instant cold storage for all new assets plus an updated production-ready free plan. The Mux free plan includes 100,000 monthly delivery minutes, including 4K content, with storage for up to 10 on-demand videos. These free tier benefits now serve as a baseline for all self-service customer plans—and have actually resulted in hundreds of customers no longer being charged at all.
“Our partnership with Mux has allowed us to offer enhanced video and audio hosting to our creators—without passing on extra costs. This has become a real differentiator for our creators building businesses around high-quality video, audio, and on-demand experiences,” said Monica McCormick, Co-founder at Movement, a content app platform. “Mux has lowered pricing multiple times, even as our usage has grown over 3x in the last year.”
Mux's reductions are a result of fundamental infrastructure improvements. The company's engineering team optimized every part of the video pipeline. Key improvements include significant investments in just-in-time processing architecture, rebuilt transcoding systems to reduce compute overhead, and rearchitected video asset handling. These infrastructure improvements are particularly timely and valuable for AI video applications, which create content at an unprecedented speed and scale while requiring intelligent cost management.
Mux also streamlined its pricing model by making static renditions (MP4 downloads) an optional paid upgrade. This unbundling enables massive price cuts, as most video applications don't need MP4 downloads.
Operating at massive scale—delivering billions of minutes of video each month—Mux’s efficiency improvements have compounded into substantial cost savings that the company is passing directly to customers.
"Each time we’ve made video more affordable, we’ve seen a growth in creativity and innovation from customers," said Dahl. "Video should be a primitive of the internet, like images—and with new AI use-cases for video, affordable infrastructure becomes even more critical. We started Mux to turn video into a simple, high-quality, affordable utility: I turn on my faucet, and clean water comes out; I turn on my video API, and high-quality video streams seamlessly."
While this represents the biggest pricing change in Mux's history, the company remains committed to future infrastructure optimizations and enabling customers to take advantage of the next wave of video-driven growth.
