Mux Delivers Cumulative 80% Video Cost Savings to Customers

Mux is video infrastructure that makes it easy for development teams to build video into their products — quickly, reliably, and at global scale. Customers such as Patreon, Substack, Hubspot, Typeform, and Synthesia rely on Mux to deliver the highest quality video experiences to their users. San Francisco-based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information visit www.mux.com.

