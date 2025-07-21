knēNest® Wins 'Product of the Week' on The Grommet, Earning National Recognition and Major Momentum
knēNest® delivers pain relief and alignment for side sleepers creating nationwide buzz.
knēNest® rose to the top during its 7-day Grommet launch window, earning the highest trending rank based on community upvotes, customer engagement, and performance metrics. The recognition marks a significant milestone for the emerging sleep wellness brand and places knēNest® in a prestigious lineup of past winners that includes now-household names like Fitbit, Bombas Socks, and Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day.
“We’re incredibly honored to be selected as Grommet’s Product of the Week,” said Jim Mead, inventor and founder of knēNest®. “This recognition reinforces what we’ve always believed—that side sleepers deserve a better, more supportive solution, and the knēNest® delivers exactly that.”
What is knēNest®?
Engineered for the 75% of people who sleep on their side, knēNest® is a patent-pending knee pillow designed to relieve back pain, ease joint and hip pressure, and support better sleep. Its signature hourglass shape features a central “docking station” that naturally cradles the knees and promotes proper alignment of the spine and pelvis. Developed with AI-enhanced ergonomic modeling and guided by clinical insight, knēNest® offers a uniquely effective solution for those seeking pain relief and deeper rest—night after night.
About The Grommet
Founded to help small makers and entrepreneurs launch breakthrough products, The Grommet has introduced more than 3,000 products and helped launch brands now seen on shelves across America. Its Product of the Week recognition is awarded to top-performing launches that demonstrate innovation, traction, and customer demand.
About knēNest®
knēNest® is a wellness sleep brand based in Sheridan, Wyoming, dedicated to helping side sleepers achieve natural alignment, deeper sleep, and less morning pain. Its hero product—the knēNest® knee pillow—is ergonomically engineered with side-sleeping in mind and backed by patent-pending innovation and real-world results.
James Mead
Mine Mate Innovation LLC
+1 307-207-6001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
knēNest® Patent Pending Innovation
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.