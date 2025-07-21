knēNest® Wins 'Product of the Week' on The Grommet, Earning National Recognition and Major Momentum

Product of The Week knēNest® Patent Pending Core

knēNest® delivers pain relief and alignment for side sleepers creating nationwide buzz.

As a neurologist, I see firsthand how poor sleep harms health. knēNest relieves back pain, supports better alignment, and helps restore the restful sleep our brains and bodies need.” — Dr. Norman Bettle - Neurology

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The revolutionary knee pillow designed specifically for side-sleepers, knēNest, has officially been named "Product of the Week" by The Grommet , a premier online platform known for spotlighting innovative, high-potential consumer products.knēNestrose to the top during its 7-day Grommet launch window, earning the highest trending rank based on community upvotes, customer engagement, and performance metrics. The recognition marks a significant milestone for the emerging sleep wellness brand and places knēNestin a prestigious lineup of past winners that includes now-household names like Fitbit, Bombas Socks, and Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day.“We’re incredibly honored to be selected as Grommet’s Product of the Week,” said Jim Mead, inventor and founder of knēNest. “This recognition reinforces what we’ve always believed—that side sleepers deserve a better, more supportive solution, and the knēNestdelivers exactly that.”What is knēNestEngineered for the 75% of people who sleep on their side, knēNestis a patent-pending knee pillow designed to relieve back pain , ease joint and hip pressure, and support better sleep. Its signature hourglass shape features a central “docking station” that naturally cradles the knees and promotes proper alignment of the spine and pelvis. Developed with AI-enhanced ergonomic modeling and guided by clinical insight, knēNestoffers a uniquely effective solution for those seeking pain relief and deeper rest—night after night.About The GrommetFounded to help small makers and entrepreneurs launch breakthrough products, The Grommet has introduced more than 3,000 products and helped launch brands now seen on shelves across America. Its Product of the Week recognition is awarded to top-performing launches that demonstrate innovation, traction, and customer demand.About knēNestknēNestis a wellness sleep brand based in Sheridan, Wyoming, dedicated to helping side sleepers achieve natural alignment, deeper sleep, and less morning pain. Its hero product—the knēNest® knee pillow —is ergonomically engineered with side-sleeping in mind and backed by patent-pending innovation and real-world results.

knēNest® Patent Pending Innovation

