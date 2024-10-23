knēNest™ Partners with Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR.org), Making Comfort Count for Pets in Need

knēNest™ Knee Pillow The LARGEST Cage-Free, NO-KILL dog rescue in the United States

knēNest™ partners with Big Dog Ranch Rescue, offering customers a way to support rescue dogs with every knee pillow purchase using Code: BDRR.

This partnership reflects our commitment to wellness, not just for people, but for pets as well...whether through better sleep or by helping our furry friends find forever homes.” — Jim Mead, CEO

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- knēNest™, the innovative knee pillow designed specifically for side sleepers, is proud to announce a new partnership with Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR.org). knēNest™ will contribute a portion of sales to BDRR for every purchase made using the promotional code BDRR at checkout, offering customers the opportunity to support dog rescue efforts while improving their own sleep quality. Customers will also receive a 15% discount off their purchase when using the code.Jim Mead, CEO of knēNest™, shared, “We’re delighted to partner with Big Dog Ranch Rescue and give our customers a chance to support such a meaningful cause. Every knēNest™ purchase made with Code BDRR helps save the lives of rescue dogs, while our customers enjoy the many health benefits of improved sleep posture.”AI-Optimized Comfort for Side SleepersknēNest™ is a revolutionary AI-enhanced knee pillow, designed for the 75% of the population who sleep on their side. Its unique “docking station” for the knees ensures proper alignment of the spine and legs, reducing discomfort and improving sleep quality. Doctors recommend knēNest™ for its effectiveness in alleviating back and knee pain, offering a breakthrough solution for sleep issues commonly faced by side sleepers.Supporting Big Dog Ranch RescueBig Dog Ranch Rescue is the largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S., saving and rehabilitating thousands of dogs each year. With each knēNest™ purchase using Code: BDRR, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to support BDRR’s mission of rescuing and rehoming dogs in need. Customers can rest easy knowing they are making a positive impact.“This partnership reflects our commitment to wellness, not just for people, but for pets as well,” added Mead. “We believe in providing comfort across the board, whether through better sleep or by helping our furry friends find forever homes.”For more information, visit knenest.com and BDRR.org, and use Code: BDRR at checkout to support this cause with every purchase.About knēNest™knēNest™ is an industry-leading knee pillow designed to improve sleep posture for side sleepers. The knēNest pillow's patent-pending ergonomic design promotes neutral spine alignment by gently suspending the knees at the optimal angle overnight. Crafted from high-grade premium memory foam, knēNest stands out as a superior choice knee pillow for side sleepers seeking unparalleled comfort and support.About Big Dog Ranch RescueBig Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR.org) is the largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S., dedicated to saving dogs from high-kill shelters, disasters, and abandonment. BDRR provides medical care, rehabilitation, and adoption services, helping thousands of dogs find loving homes each year.

Fluid Motion AI Enhanced Design

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.