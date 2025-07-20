Prime Minister Robert Golob: "Only together can we build the biggest projects"

SLOVENIA, July 20 - In his speech, Prime Minister Golob emphasised that Slovenians are a sporting nation that dares to dream big. "No goal is too high for us, and that is also why the government submitted an official bid on Friday to host the Grand Départ of the Tour de France, the biggest cycling event in the world, in Slovenia in 2029. Because just like you here, who have dreamed for years of bringing the Vevče Swimming Pool back to life, we all dare to dream," said Prime Minister Golob.

He added that Slovenians are known worldwide for being among the top countries in terms of Olympic medals won per capita, which everyone finds quite amazing. "Our teams at the Olympic Games are among the largest relative to population size. And one of the reasons, as noted also around the world, is that unlike many other countries, Slovenia invests heavily in public sports infrastructure," said Prime Minister Golob, adding that this renovation of the swimming pool is a current example of that.

“By building public sports infrastructure, we enable all generations to get to know sports, experience the joys of movement and learn the values developed through sports, including solidarity, team spirit and fair play. Above all, our youngest in public sports facilities can dream that one day they too might become Tadej Pogačar, Luka Dončić, Tina Maze and other champions," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Golob also noted that there used to be a swimming pool at this location, which was a place for socialising and community gathering. "I wish for all generations to meet again by this pool that the young find inspiration here and the older enjoy fresh air, and today we will all have a swim together. We will not compete but will swim in the same direction, because only together can we build the biggest projects," concluded Prime Minister Golob.