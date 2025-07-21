Wyoming to honor Purple Heart recipients with Capitol ceremony on July 28

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Veterans Commission invites Purple Heart recipients, their families, fellow veterans, service members, and the public to attend the 2025 Purple Heart Day Proclamation Signing Ceremony on July 28, 2025, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Every Purple Heart tells a story, a moment when courage overcame fear when sacrifice triumphed over self-preservation. From Soldiers wounded in far-off combat zones to those who never returned home, this decoration represents the cost of freedom. And for Wyoming families, those stories are deeply personal.

Created by General George Washington in 1782 as the “Badge of Military Merit,” the Purple Heart is the oldest military award still given to members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, it is awarded to those who have been wounded or killed while serving their country in combat.

“Purple Heart Day,” recognized in Wyoming on August 7 each year by state statute, is more than a date on the calendar. It is a sacred reminder of the service and sacrifice made by brave men and women—including many from our own communities—who have earned this distinguished honor, according to the Veterans Commission.

The July 28 proclamation signing will feature remarks from state and military leaders, personal reflections from veterans and families, and a reading of the official proclamation. Attendees are encouraged to listen, learn, and honor the stories of those who have sacrificed so much.

“This day allows us to pause, reflect and say thank you,” said Tim Sheppard, Executive Director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission. “By attending, you’re helping carry the memory and meaning of their sacrifice forward. We encourage all to join us in honoring our Purple Heart heroes.”

EVENT DETAILS

What: Purple Heart Day Proclamation Signing Ceremony

When: Monday, July 28, 2025 | 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Capitol Building | Cheyenne, WY

Who: Purple Heart recipients, veterans, families, elected officials, and the public

Media are welcome and encouraged to attend. The event provides a meaningful opportunity to document and share stories of heroism and sacrifice. Interviews with veterans, officials and family members will be available.

For more information or to coordinate media coverage, contact:

Wyoming Veterans Commission

Email: wyoveterans@wyo.gov

Phone: (800) 833-5987

Website: www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/veterans