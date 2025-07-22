Criterion and Trackforce Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Seamless Workforce and Payroll Integration

Criterion HCM

Empowering security companies in Canada and the UK with integrated, API-driven solutions for workforce management and payroll efficiency

We’re thrilled to partner with Criterion HCM to bring a best-in-class integrated experience to our customers in the UK and Canada” — James Benum, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Trackforce

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criterion, a leading provider of modern HCM and payroll solutions, and Trackforce, home to the industry leading, end-to-end security workforce management platform, TrackTik —are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will empower security companies in Canada and the UK to streamline operations with a fully integrated back-office and payroll solution.This partnership combines TrackTik’s robust security workforce management tools—including time and attendance, mobile patrol, and scheduling—with Criterion’s cutting-edge payroll and HR technology. Together, they deliver a seamless, API-based integration that eliminates manual data entry, reduces administrative burden, and ensures data integrity.“We’re thrilled to partner with Criterion HCM to bring a best-in-class integrated experience to our customers in the UK and Canada,” said James Benum, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Trackforce. “Security companies depend on accurate and efficient workforce management and payroll processes. By uniting TrackTik’s specialized features with Criterion’s modern HCM platform, we’re helping them operate smarter and more efficiently.”Sunil Reddy, Criterion CEO added: “Trackforce’s focus on the unique needs of the security guard industry aligns perfectly with Criterion’s mission to simplify payroll and HR for organizations with complex workforce requirements. Our seamless integration now built into the advanced TrackTik platform enables organizations to manage their security teams confidently, from scheduling to payroll, without duplicate data entry or errors.”The collaboration is already being embraced by mutual customers, who are realizing faster payroll cycles and streamlined workforce management. The partnership will initially focus on serving customers in Canada and the UK with plans to expand into additional markets.ABOUT CRITERION HCMCriterion HCM offers a modern HR platform people actually love, combining built-in flexibility with a commitment to your unique needs.Our purpose-built platform enhanced by ch.ai - our unique AI capability - seamlessly adapts to your organization's specific challenges, delivering a unified, intuitive, and powerful user experience. With a focus on realized ROI, Criterion HCM simplifies complex HR tasks, boosts efficiency, and ensures customer satisfaction. We proudly serve over 500 enterprise customers across 10+ countries, achieving a 95% satisfaction rate and 100% uptime. Discover the Criterion HCM difference and transform your HR processes today.Visit us at: www.criterionhcm.com ABOUT TRACKFORCETrackforce is dedicated to developing advanced solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations worldwide. Its commitment to delivering innovative web and mobile technology solutions is unwavering, as it constantly seeks to empower security professionals and streamline their operational challenges. For additional information, please visit https://www.Trackforce.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.