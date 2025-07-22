Brazil's First Astronaut, Marcos Pontes, Joins Titans Space Advisory Board and Assumes Deputy Chief Astronaut Role

Brazilian Astronaut, Marcos Pontes, Joins Titans Space Industries Advisory Board and Assumes Deputy Chief Astronaut Role MoonBound End-to-End Cis-Lunar Transportation System Titans Spaceplane and Titans OrbitalPort Space Station in Low-Earth Orbit Titans Spaceplane Flight Path to Dock with Titans OrbitalPort Space Station Titans Spaceplane Design Overview

Marcos Pontes brings a distinguished career spanning military service, space exploration, and public service.

I am excited that Marcos is joining Titans Space to contribute to a future where space is truly within reach for more people. We worked together onboard ISS during the Expedition 12 to 13 transition.” — Bill McArthur, Chief Astronaut, Titans Space Industries

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Marcos Pontes brings a distinguished career spanning military service, space exploration, and public service.- Pontes worked together with Titans Space Industries Chief Astronaut Bill McArthur on board of the International Space Station (ISS) during the Expedition 12 to 13 transition, before returning together on Soyuz TMA-7.- In 2019, Pontes was appointed Brazil's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a position he held until 2022. He was then elected as a federal senator for the state of São Paulo with almost 11 million votes.- Pontes will serve as the key liaison and go-between for Titans Space Industries' planned company-run spaceport in Brazil.- Titans Space Industries will become a sponsor of this year's Space Explorers Association conference in São Paulo, Brazil.Titans Space Industries (TSI), an innovator in advanced cislunar space transportation and infrastructure, today announced that Brazilian astronaut and decorated Brazilian Air Force Lieutenant-Colonel, Marcos Pontes, has joined its esteemed Advisory Board and will serve as Deputy to Chief Astronaut and veteran NASA astronaut, Bill McArthur. This strategic appointment underscores TSI's commitment to leveraging unparalleled expertise as it advances its ambitious space exploration and commercialization initiatives.On Saturday, July 19, 2025, Marcos Pontes held a virtual meet-and-greet with almost 30 of TSI's astronaut candidates , where he recounted his inspiring journey from a humble background in a small village to the International Space Station. He answered numerous questions from the aspiring astronauts and offered valuable advice.Pontes brings a distinguished career spanning military service, space exploration, and public service. He was and is, as of yet, the first Brazilian astronaut to go into space, having flown aboard Soyuz TMA-8 to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2006. His mission marked a pivotal moment for Brazil's involvement in human spaceflight and cemented his status as a national hero.Beyond his astronautical achievements, Pontes has held significant roles in the Brazilian Air Force, contributing to aerospace research and development, retiring as a Lieutenant-Colonel. In 2019, he was appointed Brazil's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a position he held until 2022. In 2022, he was elected as a federal senator for the state of São Paulo with almost 11 million votes. Pontes' unique blend of operational experience, technical acumen, and political insight will be invaluable to TSI's strategic growth."I am deeply honored to join Titans Space Industries and contribute to their groundbreaking vision for space exploration," said Marcos Pontes. "The opportunity to help shape the future of space access, especially with the development of a spaceport in my home country of Brazil, is incredibly exciting. I believe that by working together, we can truly democratize space and unlock its vast potential for humanity.""We are incredibly honored and thrilled to welcome Marcos Pontes to the Titans Space Industries family," said Neal S. Lachman, CEO and Chief of Spacecraft Design of Titans Space Industries. "Marcos is not just a pioneer in space exploration; he is a visionary leader whose deep understanding of space operations, coupled with his commitment to innovation, perfectly aligns with TSI's mission. His guidance will be instrumental as we revolutionize accessible and sustainable space travel for the masses."Dr. Vijay, COO and Chief Engineer at TSI, added, "Marcos's practical experience as an astronaut provides an unparalleled perspective on the challenges and opportunities of spaceflight. His insights will directly influence the design and operational protocols of our revolutionary spacecraft, particularly the Single-Stage-To-Orbit (SSTO) Horizontal Take-off, Horizontal Landing (HTHTL) Titans Spaceplane . We look forward to his contributions in making space travel safer, more efficient, and more reliable.""I am excited that Marcos is joining Titans Space Industries to contribute to a future where space is truly within reach for more people," commented TSI's Chief Astronaut Bill McArthur, former NASA Astronaut and fellow Advisory Board member. "Marcos and I worked together onboard ISS during the Expedition 12 to 13 transition, before returning together on Soyuz TMA-7. Marcos' addition strengthens an already formidable team. His unique background, promoting science and technology in Brazil, will open new avenues for international collaboration and development."In a further demonstration of its commitment to global space development, Titans Space Industries is proud to announce its sponsorship of this year's Space Explorers Association conference, scheduled to take place in São Paulo, Brazil, in November. This sponsorship reflects TSI's dedication to fostering international collaboration and inspiring the next generation of space enthusiasts and professionals.Furthermore, Marcos Pontes will serve as the key liaison and go-between for Titans Space Industries' planned company-run spaceport in Brazil. This strategic facility will be crucial for the future operations of TSI's Titans spaceplanes, facilitating their SSTO HTHTL operations with runway take-offs and landings, thereby streamlining access to orbit from South America.Spaceplane and Space Station OperationsThe Titans Spaceplane is specifically designed to provide safe, reliable, efficient, and low-cost transportation for astronauts and cargo to and from the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station (TOPSS). Much like NASA’s Space Shuttle ferried astronauts and supplies to and from Low Earth Orbit, the Titans spaceplanes will perform a similar function, with a key difference: the Titans Spaceplane is a Single-Stage-To-Orbit (SSTO), Horizontal Takeoff and Horizontal Landing (HTHL) vehicle, while the Space Shuttle utilized a vertical takeoff configuration. This unique design dramatically increases safety (because there are no explosive take-offs and stage separations) for the crew, streamlines operations and rapid reusability, and significantly reduces the cost per flight compared to traditional rocket systems.The Inaugural spaceplane flight is followed by frequent dedicated EarthLoop missions, providing an unprecedented platform for short-duration microgravity research. These EarthLoop flights are unique in that virtually all passengers aboard will be research crew, participating in a diverse array of scientific experiments. Each EarthLoop mission offers approximately three hours of sustained microgravity, a duration ideally suited for a wide range of scientific investigations.This capability complements the long-duration research conducted on the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station, enabling a comprehensive understanding of microgravity's effects across varying timeframes. The scale of EarthLoop operations, with frequent flights carrying large numbers of research crew, represents a seismic shift in the accessibility of microgravity, revolutionizing fields such as materials science, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. By dramatically increasing the volume of microgravity research, EarthLoop and TOPSS missions will help accelerate the development of new technologies, medicines, and manufacturing processes.Recognizing the growing demand for access to LEO, Titans Space Industries is offering comprehensive 1-month all-inclusive mission packages to companies, space agencies, and research institutions for a fixed price of $25 million. Each package includes transportation for two astronauts to and from TOPSS aboard a Titans Spaceplane, as well as accommodation and support within the station for the duration of the mission. This offering provides a cost-effective and streamlined pathway for organizations to conduct research, perform manufacturing processes, or gain firsthand experience in the unique environment of low Earth orbit.About Marcos PontesMarcos Cesar Pontes was born on March 11, 1963, in Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil. From a young age, Pontes displayed a keen interest in aviation and engineering, which led him to pursue a career in the military. He joined the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in 1981, graduating as a military test pilot in 1984. Throughout his distinguished military career, he accumulated over 2,000 flight hours in 25 different aircraft types, including F-15 Eagle, F-16 Falcon, F-18 Hornet, and MIG-29 Fulcrum.His journey to space began in 1998 when he was selected by NASA and the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) as Brazil's first astronaut candidate. He subsequently began training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, as part of the 1998 Astronaut Candidate Class. During his training, he qualified as a mission specialist and gained extensive experience in various aspects of spaceflight operations, including extravehicular activity (EVA) training and International Space Station systems.In 2006, Pontes made history when he launched aboard the Russian Soyuz TMA-8 spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome, becoming the first Brazilian to travel to space. He spent eight days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), conducting scientific experiments for the Brazilian Space Agency. His mission, designated "Missão Centenário" (Centennial Mission), commemorated the 100th anniversary of Alberto Santos-Dumont's first flight in a heavier-than-air aircraft.After his spaceflight, Pontes continued to contribute to aerospace and public service. He retired from the Brazilian Air Force as a Lieutenant-Colonel. In 2019, he was appointed Brazil's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, a position he held until 2022. In 2022, he was elected as a federal senator for the state of São Paulo, continuing his dedication to public service and advocating for advancements in science and technology. His career trajectory exemplifies a lifelong commitment to exploration, innovation, and national development.Currently, Pontes is president of the Astronaut Marcos Pontes Foundation. Previously he served as CEO of MP Engineering, Space Research Director of the National Institute for Aeronautical and Space Development, World Ambassador for World Skills International, Brazil’s ambassador for FIRST, and Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Development Organization. Pontes is the author of four books, including an autobiography of becoming the first Brazilian astronaut, Mission Accomplished: The Complete History of the First Brazilian Space Mission.Further information:About Titans Space Missions Commander William S. “Bill” McArthur Jr.William S. "Bill" McArthur Jr. is a distinguished veteran of four spaceflights and retired U.S. Army Colonel with a background in engineering from West Point and Georgia Tech. Excelling as an Army aviator and test pilot with over 9,000 flight hours, he brought extensive experience to NASA upon joining in 1987. Selected as an astronaut in 1990, McArthur flew on three Space Shuttle missions: STS-58, STS-74 (Mir docking), and STS-92 (ISS assembly), and held leadership roles in the Astronaut Office. His most significant mission was commanding Expedition 12 on the International Space Station from 2005-2006, where he oversaw station operations, research, and conducted four spacewalks across his career. Following his return, he continued in key management roles at NASA focusing on safety until his retirement in 2017, marking a career dedicated to space exploration.Further Information:About Titans Space IndustriesTitans Space Industries (TSI) is dedicated to developing safe, innovative, and cost-effective cis-lunar space exploration technologies. The company is committed to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space exploration. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the world.With a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, TSI's founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. This seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions. This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest standards in manufacturing, safety, and innovation for all Titans Space projects.Further Information:- Titans Space Industries Business & Investment Thesis: www.TitansSpace.com/TSI-Investment/ - Titans Space Industries Manifesto: Introducing a New Paradigm for Space Access and Leading the Next-Gen Space Economy https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/titans-space-industries-manifesto-introducing-new-paradigm-lachman-srrle/

