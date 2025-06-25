Titans Space Recruits R&D and E&D Astronaut Candidates to Accelerate its Cis-Lunar Space Infrastructure Developments

MoonBound End-to-End Cis-Lunar Transportation System EarthLoop Orbital Cruise Flight Path Titans Spaceplane and Titans OrbitalPort Space Station in Low-Earth Orbit Titans Spaceplane Design Overview Titans Spaceplane Passenger Cabin Details

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titans Space Industries (TSI), an emerging leader in groundbreaking cis-lunar infrastructure development, is proud to announce the recruitment of some of the world’s best and brightest minds under its innovative Research & Development (R&D) and Expedition & Development (E&D) Astronaut Program The TSI "astronaut candidates" (ASCANs) will be Inaugural Astronauts and instrumental in the finalization of the design, precision engineering, and robust construction of TSI's revolutionary spacecraft and humanity's pioneering lunar colony. The first ASCAN cohort is listed below. To view an updated list of TSI ASCANs, please click here This strategic recruitment drive is at the heart of TSI's "wait and learn" doctrine, enabling the company to meticulously advance its ambitious plans with a focus on efficiency, safety, and long-term sustainability. The newly onboarded talent will apply their diverse expertise across critical disciplines, ensuring that every aspect of Titans' space systems, from advanced propulsion to habitats and life support for lunar habitats, is built upon a foundation of cutting-edge research and unparalleled engineering prowess. Their contributions are vital as TSI moves closer to realizing its vision of accessible, frequent, and safe space travel and off-world habitation.Titans Space Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) Training ProgramThe Titans Space Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) training program is a demanding four-year program that aims to develop highly skilled space professionals. It's split into two main phases:Phase 1 (2026-2027): This initial two-year phase involves a mix of hybrid learning, classroom instruction, and challenging physical activities.Phase 2: After successfully completing Phase 1, candidates will move into this intensive, mission-specific training.This two-phase approach ensures that all ASCANs are thoroughly evaluated and receive tailored training for the diverse and demanding roles in TSI's upcoming projects and missions.In addition to the traditional ASCAN group, TSI is introducing the Titans Astronaut Corps, an exclusive group for individuals who contribute a $25 million sponsorship. Members of the Titans Astronaut Corps are integral to the company's mission as key sponsors and enablers, playing a vital role in the advancement of TSI's initiatives. They will have the unique opportunity to engage with TSI's projects in one of two capacities: evolving into expert astronauts themselves, undergoing the same comprehensive training alongside other TSI ASCANs, or serving as frequent passengers with active involvement in basic research and development (R&D) and exploration and development (E&D) astronaut activities, contributing directly to TSI's scientific and pioneering efforts."Our mission at Titans Space is to expand humanity's frontier, and to achieve that, we must build the most capable and dedicated team on Earth," said Neal Lachman, Founding CEO of Titans Space Industries. "With the incredible training from Bill McArthur, Dr. Vladimir Pletser, and Dr. Mindy Howard at the Titans Space Academy, these new ASCANs are more than just trainees, they are the meticulously prepared architects and pioneers who will forge the future of human spaceflight and ensure a permanent, thriving presence on the Moon and beyond.""We're doing more than designing spacecraft at Titans Space; we’re committing to broadly expanding opportunities in low Earth orbit and beyond," explained Bill McArthur, Chief Astronaut at Titans Space Industries. "By bringing in these new ASCANs, we're doubling down on our belief in human ingenuity and resilience. They are our pioneering workforce, the indispensable human capital, that will transform the 'impossible' into the 'inevitable'.""The immense scale of our projects demands exceptional talent, and we're thrilled to welcome this first wave of brilliant minds," said Dr. Vijay, Chief Engineer at Titans Space Industries. "Their ingenuity will accelerate our designs for spaceplanes and the foundational lunar colony. This cosmic convergence of people, mindsets, and technology is precisely what will make tomorrow's commercial human space travel and habitation a reality."Dr. Vladimir Pletser, Expert Space Trainer, added, ''This incredible cohort of astronaut candidates includes experts in all known technical and scientific fields, of all ages and from all continents, to represent the largest possible fraction of humanity to travel to space for all mankind, opening new paths to Earth’s orbit, to the Moon and eventually to Mars. I am proud to train these extraordinary talents."Titans Space Industries is dedicated to leading the next era of space exploration by creating a culture of innovation, rigorous development, and strategic collaboration. This expanding workforce is a testament to the company’s commitment to achieving its monumental objectives and ensuring humanity's sustainable expansion beyond Earth.List of Astronaut Candidates (Class of 2025-2029) and Astronaut Designates (in alphabetical order by Call Sign)- Besan "Astra" Dahboor Engel; Palestinian-Moroccan; A global entrepreneur and expansion advisor working at the intersection of sustainability, regenerative systems, and space innovation; Driven by a deep commitment to planetary regeneration, human potential, and a universal mindset that transcends boundaries; https://titansspace.com/participant/astra/ - Dr Venkataramana "Astro Doc" Vijay, MD, PhD; Indian-American Astronaut Designate; Chief Engineer, Vice-CTO, Spacecraft, Space Technology, Space Habitats at TSI; Cardiothoracic Surgeon; Boeing 747, 777 Pilot; Jet Engines Overhaul Quality Control Inspector; Life Support Systems Inventor for Medicine and Aerospace; Passion to democratize access to Space and biological solutions to Deep Space Exploration Life Support Systems; https://titansspace.com/participant/astrodoc/ - Emebet "Astro Emma" Mehabaw; Ethiopian Aerospace Engineer; MMAARS Analog Astronaut; Ambassador for the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition; National Point of Contact for Ethiopia at the Space Generation Advisory Council; Winner of the 2024 African Space Leaders Award; Recipient of the 2025 International Astronautical Federation Emerging Space Leaders Award; https://titansspace.com/participant/emebet/ - Laysa "AstroLaysa" Lage; Proud Brazilian Founder of Elliptica; Recognized by Forbes Under 30 list; Discovered the asteroid 2021 PS59 and received the Honor Merit Medal from astronaut Marcos Pontes and astrophysicist Dr. Patrick Miller. https://www.linkedin.com/in/laysalage/ - Ismail "Atlas" El Omari; Moroccan Architect; Analog Astronaut; Space Architect; President of the Moroccan Association for Space Studies; Specializing in analog missions, extraterrestrial habitats, and space education for youth across Africa; https://titansspace.com/participant/ismail/ - Marios "Batman" Kontelatsidis; Greek Fighter Pilot/F16; Master's Degree in Theoretical, Computational Physics and Astrophysics; https://titansspace.com/participant/batman/ - Dr. Cyrine "Carthage" Ben Dhaou; US-Based Tunisian vascular scientist whose work bridges fundamental research and space health; Investigates vascular inflammation in atherosclerosis and metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD); Collaborates on a NASA-sponsored project studying the effects of space radiation on neuroinflammation; Holds one PhD in Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences from the Université libre de Bruxelles (Belgium) and another in Life Sciences and Health from the University of Tours (France); Academic background includes a Master’s in Biology of Aging from Paris Descartes University and a Master’s in Forensic Medicine from the University of Lorraine. https://www.linkedin.com/in/cyrine-ben-dhaou-phd-phd-161766137/ - Vaibhava "Celestara" Lakshmi Ravideshik; Indian Multidisciplinary AI researcher dedicated to advancing space exploration through cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Master’s degree in Data Science from UMich; Specializes in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architectures, and semantic web technologies for applications in space medicine and autonomous mission planning; Author of Charting the Cosmos: An AI Expedition Beyond Earth; Currently contributing to the Alan Turing Institute’s Knowledge Graph Interest Group; https://titansspace.com/participant/vaibhava18092002/ - Maarten "Draco" Weijmans; Dutch; 20 years quality control supervisor in retail; Experience in precision, problem-solving, and team coordination; Passionate about human space exploration and space suits; Certified open water diver and retail druggist; Goal is to help open space for more people, particularly those with managed medical conditions; Part of TSI's Space Suit Task Force; https://titansspace.com/participant/maartenweijmans/account/ - Dr. Mindy "MegaMindy" Howard; Dutch-American Astronaut Designate; Founder & CEO of the Cosmic Girls Foundation, a nonprofit empowering girls globally to pursue careers in space and STEM; TSI astronaut trainer and coach; Leading expert in mental preparedness for space; Creator of Inner Space Training, used by aspiring astronauts and commercial spaceflight participants worldwide; Author of "Blast Off! Train Like an Astronaut for Success on Earth";- Wanjiku "Dr. Whack" Chebet Kanjumba; Kenyan Aerospace Engineer; Project PoSSUM Scientist-Astronaut Candidate Graduate; PhD Student in Aerospace Engineering; Obtained MSc and BSc in Aerospace Engineering and Minor in Space Operations; Citizen Scientist; CEO of Vicillion; https://titansspace.com/participant/drwhack/ - Haylee “Flash” Mroz; MBA and B.S. in Civil Engineering; Planning to pursue graduate studies at the intersection of engineering, space systems, and inclusive design; Training includes the International Institute of Astronautical Sciences and the World’s Biggest Analog Mission; An active traveler and snowboarder, dedicated to helping create a space future where everyone feels they belong; https://titansspace.com/participant/hayleemroz/ - Benedetta "Hubble" Facini; Italian Physics student; Analog Astronaut; science communicator; IASC search asteroids huntress and mentor for students; Researching on seeds in space and in extreme environments; https://titansspace.com/participant/benedettafacini/profile/ - Maria Paula "Jovi" Bustos Moreno; Colombian geologist; MSc in geodesy and geoinformation; Master in space entrepreneurship, and a future PhD candidate in aerospace engineering at an Earth Observation Lab (Munich); Emerging Space Leader by the International Astronautical Federation; Analog Astronaut at MDRS in 2022; Worked at GFZ- Satellite Laser Ranging Station; Mindvalley Life Coach and 6th-phase Meditation Trainer; Science Communicator; Triathlete. https://titansspace.com/participant/mpbustosm/ - Manny "MoonMan" Pimenta; Portuguese-American; Electrical Engineer; Master’s in Computer Science. 25+ year space advocate focused on establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon. Served as VP of the NYC chapter of the NSS; Founding board member of the International Lunar Observatory Association; Return to the Moon Project Director for the Space Frontier Foundation; Organizer of two “Return To The Moon” conferences; Founder of Lunar Explorer (created the world’s first fully immersive, VR simulation of the Moon over 20 years ago). Founder of Virtual Moon. https://titansspace.com/participant/mannypimenta/ - Andrea "Nova" Nayeli Salas Amador; Mexican Biomedical & ICT Engineer specialized in neuroengineering, genetics and systems biology; Training Program in Space Systems Engineering (AA x SGAC) focusing on MBSE, human factors, and lunar mission design; AI Data Trainer and candidate for the MSc in SpaceTech & Entrepreneurship; High-performance athlete with over 15 years of elite athletic discipline, combining resilience, precision, and adaptability in both physical and technical environments; https://titansspace.com/participant/andreasalas/ - Jehan “PaliAstro” Shalabi; Palestinian-American; NSF Graduate Research Fellow and Electrical Engineering Ph.D. Student at Purdue University; Specializing in electromagnetic fields & optics with a focus on infrared detection; Former intern at NASA, MIT, and Boeing; Hi-SEAS Analog Astronaut; Logged ~60 hours of flight time; Certified scuba diver; https://titansspace.com/participant/jehanshalabi/profile/ - Salam "Peace" Abualhayjaa; Jordanian Mechanical Engineer; Analog Astronaut; Founder & CEO of MENA; TSI Space Suit Task Force; Specializing in space suit systems, analog missions, and STEM advocacy in Jordan and the Arab region; https://titansspace.com/participant/salamabualhayjaa/profile/ - Srinija "Nebula" Beesagouni; Data Scientist; MS in Data Analytics; Dynamic IT professional with 7+ years of experience in diverse roles, including Data Analyst, Software Developer, Quality Assurance, Project Lead, and Web Designer, high-quality solutions. She blends technical expertise with delivering innovative & user-focused design to drive impactful digital transformations. Actively involved in space exploration and astronomy. Loves stargazing with her telescope and staying abreast of advancements in space missions, planetary and black hole research; https://titansspace.com/participant/srinija/ - Carl "Nomad" Petmecky; Aerospace Technician & Engineer; Master’s in Aeronautics student - ERAU; 15+ years multidisciplinary operations; Carl began as an F-15 fighter jet technician before transitioning to instructor, semiconductor field engineer, and now a vibration systems service technician; https://titansspace.com/participant/cpetmecky/profile - Rajshekhar "RaSP" Peri; Indian Founder & CEO, Stellarlift systems; Mechanical & Aerospace Propulsion Engineer; Project Manager; Analog Astronaut (lunar mission, Poland); Known for his contributions to space advocacy, STEM outreach, and sustainability in space exploration; RaSP continues to champion efforts that make space more inclusive, accessible, and inspirational for future generations. https://titansspace.com/participant/rasp/ - Melina "Relampago" Nava Vivas: Industrial Engineer with an MSc in Occupational Risk Prevention; Committed to spreading a culture of knowledge and combating misinformation, she strives to make science and technology more accessible and inspiring for future generations. ttps://titansspace.com/participant/melinanv02/- Dr. J. "Sapiens" Saget; MD, MSc; French ZeroG Instructor, Weightless & rotary wing aeromedical evacuations Flight Surgeon for space agencies and UN; Committed to leprosy detection, psychology of Isolated Confined in extreme environment missions, space surgery and remote medicine challenges; Black belt judo; Certified nitrox diver; Human, space, exploration, STEAM, inclusivity; https://titansspace.com/participant/astro-sapiens - Dr. S. "Sj-Sam" Swayamjyoti; Indian Researcher at the Institute of General Mechanics at RWTH Aachen, Germany; PhD in Materials Science at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. https://titansspace.com/participant/swayamjyoti_s/profile/ - Yasmin "SpaceMum" Hussain; Bachelor of Education, Spiritual Inventor, Devoted Matriarch; For 40 years, nurtured young minds with wisdom and patience; Now an entrepreneur, she transforms that legacy into inventions fostering mindfulness and spiritual growth; Mother of three and grandmother of five; Believes exploration is sacred; Member of TSI's ASCAN Selection Committee; https://titansspace.com/participant/spacemum/ - Dr. Alexandru "Synapse" Mihai Dumitrescu; Belgian-Romanian cognitive neuroscientist and clinical neuropsychologist with training in psycho-pedagogy, psychology, neuropsychology, and cognitive development; Holds a PhD from the Université Libre de Bruxelles, where his research focused on the neural dynamics of language control using MEG and fMRI; Clinical and research experience includes work with developmental disorders and addiction neuroscience; Current work focuses on addiction neuroscience and multimodal imaging (fMRI, DTI, MRS, structural MRI); Also engaged in neuroscience research for spaceflight through Titans Space Industries; https://titansspace.com/participant/alexandru-mihai-dumitrescu/ - Salsabil "Tanit" Houij; First Tunisian Space Engineering MSc student; Leading Arab woman, shaping the future of space exploration in the MENA region; Committed to representing her region in space; With a growing public presence, she champions space education, Arab futurism, and women’s empowerment; https://titansspace.com/participant/salsabilhouij/ - Dr Rowena "T’Prinz" Christiansen; Australian Physician; Lawyer; Educator; Researcher; Mentor focusing on space health and wellbeing, space surgery, and healthcare in extreme and austere environments; Founder, the ad astra vita project; https://titansspace.com/participant/drrowenachristiansen/ - Cristian "Tico" Acosta; Colombian-American; B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from CSULB, pursuing M.S. in Astronautical Engineering at USC; Worked with NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Rocket Lab in propulsion testing and flight operations; Instrument-rated private pilot (240+ hours); USPA C-licensed skydiver with 350 jumps; Certified PADI Open Water diver; Training toward commercial pilot license; Aspires to represent Colombia in space. https://titansspace.com/participant/cristiandavid/ - Vaseema "vAstronaut" Hussain MCIAT; Astronaut-Designate; TSI team member; Bachelors in Architectural Technology; BIM architect; Mother, driven by ambition and wonder; Lifelong passion for space, reignited by TSI, ready to build Titania Lunar; https://titansspace.com/participant/vastronaut/ - Prof. Dr. Ir. Vladimir "Vlad" Pletser (PhD, MSc, MEng); Astronaut-Designate; World-renowned expert in microgravity and parabolic flights; Logged 7390 0g, Mars-g, Moon-g parabolas (39h30m of 0g, equivalent to 26 orbits), on 14 European, US and Russian aircraft during 90 campaigns, supervising 1000 experiments; Astronaut candidate (Belgium), trained at NASA-JSC. Astronaut Training Instructor for parabolic flights and Spacelab missions; Mars Analog Astronaut for 3 campaigns in Arctic and Utah Desert. https://titansspace.com/participant/vladimirpletser/profile/ - Dr. Banumathi "Vortex" Cole; Indian-American PhD in cell/cancer biology; Over a decade of experience in drug discovery and research, developing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need; Helicopter pilot and instructor, championing women in aviation; Strong passion for space exploration and advancing technologies in the space sector; https://titansspace.com/participant/banucole/ - Jahnavi "Voyager" Dangeti; Indian Electronics and Communication Engineer; Analog Astronaut and PoSSUM Academy Graduate; Certified scuba diver; Active research interests in hydroponics for sustainable space-based life support systems; Committed to inspiring the next generation through global STEM outreach, mentoring students, and promoting inclusive access to space education; https://titansspace.com/participant/jahnavidangeti/ - Gregory W. "88" Nemitz; Astronaut Designate; Space Activist since 1988; Advocate of the Space Frontier Foundation; Advocacy focus: Law for property rights in space; C-Level executive in several space startups and other companies; Chief Development Officer at TSI; https://titansspace.com/participant/gregorynemitz/ Further information: www.TitansSpace.com

