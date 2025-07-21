ANG Power Systems Unveils New Website and Streamlines 2025 Product Line to Advance Marine Power Technology

Connect to any dock in the world Converters, ISO-boost, dockside adapters Connect to any dock in the world with ANG converters

ANG Power Systems launches new website and unveils streamlined 2025 product line for smarter, more reliable shore power solutions worldwide.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANG Power Systems, a global leader in advanced marine electrical solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its new website and the strategic streamlining of its 2025 product line. These major developments mark a pivotal step in ANG’s mission to simplify, modernize, and elevate the shore power experience for yachts, commercial vessels, and the marine industry at large.

With over 30 years of industry expertise and a unique Italian-American engineering partnership, ANG has built its reputation on delivering safe, reliable, and globally compatible marine power solutions. The new initiatives further reflect the company’s focus on innovation, accessibility, and sustainability.

🔷 A New Digital Experience for a New Era

The newly launched website, www.angconverters.com, offers customers a faster, smarter, and more intuitive way to explore ANG’s products and services. Designed with yacht owners, marine electricians, shipyards, and OEMs in mind, the site provides:

• A clean, mobile-optimized interface

• Easy navigation by product category or use case

• Downloadable technical datasheets, installation guides, and certifications

• A newly launched Marine Power Blog with how-to guides, case studies, and expert insights

• A dedicated support section with contact forms for sales, quotes, and technical questions

• Improved access to international and multilingual content

“The new website is more than a redesign—it’s a full upgrade of how we connect with our customers,” said Alessandra Lamarca, Owner at ANG. “From easier access to technical documentation to our growing knowledge base, this platform reflects our commitment to service and simplicity.”

⚙️ The 2025 Product Line: More Power, Less Complexity

As part of a company-wide strategy to streamline and improve its offerings, ANG has restructured its shore power systems, transformers, and dockside accessories into a more focused, efficient lineup for 2025. Customers will now find:

1. ANG Shore Power Converters™ – Smarter & More Universal

• Auto-ranging input: 190V–520V / 45–70Hz, single- or three-phase

• Pure sinusoidal output with ±5% tolerance

• Lighter and more compact than competing systems

• Fully automatic with RS232 and Ethernet communication

• Built-in isolation transformers for safety and corrosion prevention

2. ANG ISO-BOOST™ Transformers – Intelligent Isolation & Voltage Boost

• Equipped with toroidal core transformers for higher efficiency

• Three-step voltage boost (7.5%, 15% and +1/1) with adjustable control

• Soft start, overload protection, and auto-restart

• Ideal replacement for legacy Charles transformers

• EU version now available in 9 and 18 kVA

3. Smart-Y™ Adapters and Splitters – Safe Power Aggregation

• Combine two 50A receptacles into a safe, phase-aligned 100A supply

• IP56-rated fiberglass enclosures for dockside durability

• Automatic phase-checking and secure connection verification

4. Pigtail Adapters, Cable Sets & Connectors – Flexible Compatibility

• Available in 16A to 125A, single- or three-phase

• U.S. and European standards

• Built with marine-grade copper and aluminum

• All products UL, CE certified and IP67 rated

🌱 Built for a Sustainable Future

ANG products are not only engineered for performance, but also built with sustainability in mind. All major systems are constructed using recyclable aluminum and copper, reducing environmental impact and contributing to a circular lifecycle.

“We’re delivering power systems that last longer, perform better, and reduce waste,” said Guido Pedroncelli, ANG’s head of product development. “This is how marine power should be.”

🔧 Global Support. Local Expertise.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida—the Yachting Capital of the World—with strong roots in Italy, Europe, and the Mediterranean region, ANG Power Systems continues to offer custom electrical engineering, on-site installation support, and complimentary consultations worldwide. The new website reflects this commitment, enabling faster communication and more responsive service, no matter where you dock.

🧭 About ANG Power Systems

ANG Power Systems is a consolidated Italian-American group specializing in the design, manufacturing, and support of high-performance marine electrical systems. With deep experience in the military, naval, electronic, and automotive sectors, ANG brings unmatched engineering precision to the world of yachting and marine power.

For media inquiries, technical questions, or distribution requests, please contact:

