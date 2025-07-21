Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the best neurosurgeon in India, delivering a keynote at NSI PPF 2025, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad — focusing on sustainable and holistic neurosurgical care. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the best neurosurgeon in India, delivering a powerful session on "Components of a Strong Brand" at NSI Private Practitioners Forum 2025, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the best neurosurgeon in India, delivers an insightful session on "Components of a Strong Brand" at NSI Private Practitioners Forum 2025, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. His talk emphasized the role of personal expertise, clinic ident Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the best neurosurgeon in India and a leading expert in endovascular and spine surgery, addresses the NSI Private Practitioners Forum 2025 at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. His impactful session on personal and institutional brand-bui Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the ET Business Excellence Award from Bollywood actor and Guest of Honour, Kunal Kapoor

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Highlights Power of Authentic Branding at NSI-PPF 2025, Hyderabad

Branding is authenticity, not just marketing. In medicine, your identity comes from the quality of care, patient trust, and consistency” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, widely recognized as the best neurosurgeon in India , delivered a thought-provoking session on medical branding at the Private Practitioners Forum (PPF) of the Neurological Society of India (NSI), held at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad on July 18–19, 2025.Representing Dr. Rao’s Hospital—India’s premier center for advanced neurology, neurosurgery, and spine care—Dr. Patibandla’s address, titled “Components of a Strong Brand in Private Practice”, captured the attention of top neurosurgeons, spine surgeons, and healthcare entrepreneurs across the country.“Branding is authenticity, not just marketing. In medicine, your identity comes from the quality of care, patient trust, and consistency,” stated Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the best spine surgeon in India Key Highlights from Dr. Rao’s Talk:Build with Trust: Your medical degrees, subspecialty training, and outcomes form your foundation.Deliver Excellence: Invest in advanced equipment and minimally invasive techniques, especially in endovascular neurosurgery.Define Your Uniqueness: Show what makes your practice truly different—your story, care model, and patient-first philosophy.Own Your Digital Brand: Be present on Google, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and healthcare platforms.Strengthen Your Physical Brand: From your hospital design to staff communication, every touchpoint must echo excellence.Reputation is Currency: Reviews and real patient experiences build credibility faster than any advertisement.Consistency is Power: Be authentically consistent online and offline, from consultations to social media presence.Dr. Rao also shared personal insights on how Dr. Rao’s Hospital became a recognized name in India’s neurosurgical landscape—by staying focused on clinical excellence, ethical practice, and empathetic care. Known as the best endovascular neurosurgeon , Dr. Rao stressed the importance of being digitally accessible and visibly dependable in the eyes of patients.The session earned widespread appreciation and was one of the most engaging talks at the NSI-PPF 2025, especially for young and mid-career neurosurgeons aiming to establish their identity in a competitive private practice space.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalLocated in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Rao’s Hospital is a state-of-the-art institution offering comprehensive services in neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, and neurointervention. With thousands of successful surgeries and patient stories, it has earned a nationwide reputation for brain and spine excellence.Whether you are looking for the best neurosurgeon in India, the best spine surgeon in India, or the best endovascular neurosurgeon, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla and his expert team deliver care that meets international standards.Contact Information📍 Dr. Rao’s Hospital, 12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh📞 +91 90100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com | drpatibandla@gmail.com

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

