Marty Priest Joins FinListics Solutions’ Board of Advisers

Marty Priest joins FinListics Board of Advisers, bringing 20+ years of sales and tech expertise to accelerate AI-driven growth and innovation.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinListics Solutions, a leader in providing AI-powered sales intelligence and value-based selling tools, proudly announces that senior executive Marty Priest has joined its Board of Advisers.

Marty Priest brings more than two decades of experience in technology, enterprise sales, and go-to-market strategy. With leadership roles at organizations such as Microsoft and Tribridge, Priest is widely recognized for his deep expertise in helping companies drive growth and customer-centric innovation.

“I’m honored to join the FinListics Board of Advisers at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Priest. “FinListics is helping redefine the way sales teams engage with customers—bringing value-driven insights, powered by AI, directly into the sales process. This is a game-changer for how organizations build trust and deliver measurable results to their clients.”

Priest emphasized the strong potential he sees in FinListics' trajectory. “The company is uniquely positioned for rapid growth. What really stood out to me is the strength of the founder-led leadership under Dr. Stephen Timme. His vision, backed by a passionate team and a focus on meaningful innovation, gives FinListics a solid foundation for long-term success.”

With the strategic use of artificial intelligence, FinListics enables B2B sales professionals to better understand and articulate the financial impact of their solutions, helping them close deals faster and with greater customer alignment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marty to our Board of Advisers,” said Dr. Stephen Timme, Founder and President of FinListics. “His insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale, expand our platform, and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Priest’s appointment reflects FinListics’ commitment to accelerating its growth while staying true to its mission of empowering sales organizations with actionable intelligence that builds credibility and strengthens customer relationships.

About FinListics Solutions

FinListics helps B2B sales professionals build stronger, value-based relationships through financial intelligence and insight selling. Its award-winning platform uses AI to equip sellers with data-driven narratives that resonate with decision-makers, boosting both deal velocity and win rates.

