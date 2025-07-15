Dr. Stephen Timme, PhD

FinListics President Dr. Stephen Timme Joins Board of Advisors at the Global Thought Leadership Institute

FinListics Solutions is proud to announce that its founder and president, Dr. Stephen Timme, PhD, has joined the Board of Advisors of the Global Thought Leadership Institute (GTLI). This distinguished appointment reflects Dr. Timme’s ongoing contributions to advancing thought leadership in business value selling, financial intelligence, and strategic insight.

The GTLI is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the standardized practice and advancement of thought leadership. Through a network of globally respected researchers, marketers, editors, influencers, and strategists, GTLI champions evidence-based content and practices that empower business decision-makers with the insights they need to lead more effectively.

“I’m honored to join the GTLI Board of Advisors and work alongside such an esteemed group of global leaders,” said Dr. Timme. “This is an exciting opportunity to further the role of thought leadership as a strategic differentiator—something we are deeply committed to at FinListics.”

Dr. Timme joins a prestigious roster of board members, including thought leadership pioneers from IBM, EY, Accenture, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, and Edelman. His inclusion highlights the increasing importance of financial storytelling and data-driven insight in shaping future-forward business strategy.

At FinListics, Dr. Timme has led the development of ClientIQ and other solutions that help B2B sellers engage executives with personalized, insight-led conversations grounded in financial relevance and strategic value.

