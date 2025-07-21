MyLegalWin Begins 2025 Top Law Firms in America and Top Attorneys in America Recognition Rollout

Homepage of MyLegalWin.com, home of the 2025 Top Law Firms in America and Top Attorneys in America recognition series. MyLegalWin’s 2025 Top Legal YouTubers list highlights attorneys shaping public legal understanding through online video.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 1.3 million licensed attorneys and tens of thousands of active law firms across the United States, standing out in today’s legal industry requires more than just credentials—it requires trust, performance, and visibility. MyLegalWin is proud to announce the first round of honorees for its 2025 Top Law Firms in America and Top Attorneys in America editorial recognition series, showcasing legal professionals and firms who demonstrate exceptional commitment to client service, professional excellence, and consistent impact in their respective practice areas.Selections are based on a combination of public nominations submitted through MyLegalWin.com, internal research from our editorial team, and an evaluation of public-facing credibility signals including client-facing reputation, leadership, and community recognition. While many legal directories simply aggregate listings, MyLegalWin highlights a curated set of attorneys and firms that meet our editorial benchmarks for distinction.Being featured on a MyLegalWin list is not a claim of superiority or ranking, but a signal of public trust, peer respect, and professional visibility. In an industry where reputation is everything, being named to the 2025 MyLegalWin lists offers honorees a credible way to showcase their legal track record and deepen confidence with clients, colleagues, and referral partners alike.2025 Top Law Firms in America:Cauble, Furr & Beguin LLP, Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, J. Molina Immigration Law LLC, Brown Law PC, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm, Hodder Law Firm, Lizarraga Law Firm APC, Kubanyi Law Firm, Sarkissian Law Group, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, John J. Malm & Associates Personal Injury Lawyers, Cory Watson Attorneys, Onder Law, The Derrick Law Firm, Aldous \ Walker LLP, Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., The Hammer Law Firm, The Benton Law Firm, Michigan Injury Lawyers, Sweet James, The Reeves Law Group, The Levin Firm, Zanes Law, Lerner and Rowe, Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Goldberg & Osborne, Davis Law Group, Kisling, Nestico & Redick, Thomas J. Henry, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C., Morgan and Morgan, Hupy and Abraham, Berg Injury Lawyers, Munley Law, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, Panish Shea & Boyle, The Carlson Law Firm, The Dixon Injury Firm, The Brown Firm, The Roth Firm, The Angell Law Firm, Pacific West Injury Law, Craig Swapp & Associates, Sutliff & Stout, Injury & Accident Law Firm, Ankin Law, Steinger, Greene & Feiner, GJEL Accident Attorneys, Naqvi Injury Law, The Nye Law Group, The Dominguez Firm, Daniel Stark Law, Farah & Farah, The Barnes Firm, PARRIS Law Firm, Wilshire Law Firm.2025 Top Attorneys in America:Melissa Hornik, Richard M. Kenny, Jaimee Elizabeth Hunter, Chase A.S. Beguin, Christopher L. Cauble, Kellie A. Furr, James D. Cardea, Kerry D. Staton, Jonathan E. Goldberg, Jacob Jackson, Dathan Weems, Billy Robinett J.D., Michael Porrazzo, Frank Lay, Diana Khan, John R. Teakell, K. Ryan Helmick, Lynette Silon-Laguna, Alexandr Griss, Charles V. Vaughan, Kris Helmick, Bernard E. Clair, Daniel Roytman, Nathan Whittenburg, Rob Lunsford, Kristen Gibbons Feden, Georgia D. Kramer, Andrew R. Kravis, Darrell G. Griffin Jr, Matthew M. Holycross, Farshad Dehbozorgi, Louis Waple, Chris Keith, Brian R. Morris, Lauren Thomas, Brooke K. Bryant, Christopher Boucher, Kate Alonzi.2025 Top Legal YouTubers Devon Stone (“Legal Eagle”), Tom Kherkher (“Attorney Tom”), Emily D. Baker, Peter Tragos (“The Lawyer You Know”), Larry Forman (“The DUI Guy+”), The Lead Attorney, Law & Lumber, Steve Lehto, Viva Frei, Nate Broady (“Nate The Lawyer”), Kurt Mueller (“Uncivil Law”), Scott Reisch (“Crime Talk”), Alita Mazeika (“LegalBytes”), Bruce Rivers.About MyLegalWinMyLegalWin is an independent legal editorial platform that recognizes attorneys and law firms who demonstrate trust, performance, and professional distinction. Our Top Attorneys in America and Top Law Firms in America lists are designed to spotlight those who consistently deliver value, build public trust, and make meaningful contributions within the legal field.With national visibility across search, media, and industry networks, MyLegalWin has become a trusted source for showcasing verified legal professionals across practice areas including personal injury, criminal defense, corporate law, immigration, and more.To learn more, view the full list of honorees, or submit a nomination, visit: www.MyLegalWin.com

