MyLegalWin Launches 2025 Honors: Celebrating the Nation’s Top Attorneys and Law Firms Driving Legal Wins Across America

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyLegalWin has officially launched the 2025 rollout of its Top Attorneys in America and Top Law Firms in America honors — designed to spotlight the legal professionals shaping outcomes, influencing policy, and delivering real wins for clients across the country.Now entering its third year, MyLegalWin is expanding its mission to not only recognize legal excellence, but to chronicle the attorneys and firms behind landmark verdicts, precedent-setting litigation, and transformative client victories. The campaign will run through November 1, 2025, with new honorees announced regularly and featured at www.MyLegalWin.com “We built MyLegalWin to celebrate outcomes that matter—cases that change lives, decisions that impact industries, and professionals who uphold the highest standard of law,” said Jack Whelchel, of MyLegalWin. “This list isn’t about flash. It’s about track record, credibility, and the attorneys and firms that are truly leading in their space.”Recognizing Firms that Define the Legal StandardWhile the full firm list will continue to grow throughout the year, several prominent practices are already featured for their leadership, national visibility, and exceptional performance. These include Morgan and Morgan, Pacific West Injury Law, Wilshire Law Firm, Thomas J. Henry, The Reeves Law Group, Onder Law, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, and Cory Watson Attorneys—each recognized for their litigation results, team leadership, and visibility in high-impact legal sectors.Firms included on the list have demonstrated measurable influence in practice areas such as personal injury, civil litigation, consumer protection, employment law, and mass torts. Many are known for leading national conversations around justice and client rights, while others have built reputations for consistency and excellence in their regions.Honoring the Attorneys Behind America’s Most Trusted WinsIn parallel with its firm honors, MyLegalWin has named a select group of attorneys to its 2025 Top Attorneys in America list—highlighting individuals who have delivered standout performance in practice, public trust, and peer respect. MyLegalWin's current 2025 Top Attorneys In America List includes:Jacob Jackson, Dathan Weems, Billy Robinett J.D., Michael Porrazzo, Frank Lay, Diana Khan, Nathan Whittenburg, Rob Lunsford, Kristen Gibbons Feden, Georgia D. Kramer, Brooke K. Bryant, John R. Teakell, K. Ryan Helmick, Charles V. Vaughan, Lynette Silon-Laguna, Alexandr Griss, Kris Helmick, Bernard E. Clair, Daniel Roytman, Andrew R. Kravis, Darrell G. Griffin Jr, Matthew M. Holycross, Chris Keith, Farshad Dehbozorgi, Louis Waple, Brian R. Morris, Lauren Thomas, Kate Alonzi, and Christopher Boucher.These attorneys span a range of legal disciplines, including trial law, criminal defense, civil litigation, employment law, white collar crime, and complex business litigation. Several have served as public educators, policy advocates, or legal commentators in addition to maintaining distinguished private practices.Each was selected based on a combination of public-facing outcomes, professional standing, and long-term influence within their field.A Growing Editorial InitiativeUnlike static rankings, MyLegalWin’s lists evolve over time—adding newly reviewed honorees throughout the year. The selection process involves an internal editorial review team that considers available casework, community visibility, third-party coverage, and peer-informed research when identifying nominees.Honorees receive placement on the official MyLegalWin site and inclusion in national press coverage, with select attorneys and firms also featured in upcoming guest columns and case spotlight series launching this summer.The 2025 campaign is part of a broader effort to elevate the legal stories that shape public perception—not only through outcomes in courtrooms, but also through consistency, ethical leadership, and long-term professional contributions.About MyLegalWinMyLegalWin is a national platform dedicated to recognizing and elevating the legal professionals behind today’s most meaningful outcomes. Through annual honors, editorial coverage, and public-facing features, MyLegalWin celebrates both the victories that move the law forward and the lawyers and firms who make them possible.Honorees are selected through a structured editorial process that considers public credibility, legal performance, and ongoing professional impact. The platform publishes annual recognition lists, legal thought leadership, and client-oriented legal content with a focus on clarity, integrity, and merit-based distinction.For more information, to view the current 2025 honorees, or to submit a candidate for review, visit www.MyLegalWin.com

