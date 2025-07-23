Leap Orbit Becomes Sole Cross-Provincial PMP Provider with Acquisition of OKAKI’s Prescription Monitoring Business

Leap Orbit becomes largest Canadian PMP provider with OKAKI PMP business acquisition. Leap Orbit’s RxGov platform is known for its transparency, performance, and configurable design. It is the only PMP solution in North America to offer full visibility into both controlled and non-controlled substance histories. OKAKI was founded in 2008, with the principal objective to address the escalating crisis of controlled medication prescribing, particularly the prescribing of opioids, which disproportionately affected First Nations communities.

Leap Orbit Canada to Advance Prescription Monitoring Nationwide, Strengthening Proven Systems Trusted by Alberta’s Health Professional Regulators

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leap Orbit, a leader in prescription monitoring, healthcare technology and interoperability, today announced the formation of its Canadian subsidiary and the acquisition of the prescription monitoring program capacity, team, and intellectual property of OKAKI, an Alberta-based public health informatics social enterprise. This strategic move establishes Leap Orbit as the only organization supporting prescription monitoring systems in multiple Canadian provinces, positioning the company to drive the next wave of innovation in medication safety nationwide.

Why It Matters

- Proven public health impact – OKAKI’s system provides the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) and TPP Alberta near real-time analytics for Alberta’s entire population receiving medication dispensations from 1,700+ community pharmacies, identifying high-risk patterns, supporting case management, and delivering direct prescribing feedback to every physician in the province.

- Longstanding trust and collaboration – Built on an 18-year partnership with the CPSA and TPP Alberta, this transition is viewed by the College as a positive step for the future of prescription monitoring in the province.

- Only cross-provincial PMP provider in Canada – Leap Orbit now supports prescription monitoring programs in British Columbia, Alberta, and New Brunswick, advancing consistency in medication safety.

- Indigenous health equity – OKAKI will focus resources in strengthening health systems for Indigenous peoples and advancing AI to address public health challenges.

The transfer builds on an 18-year legacy of partnership and innovation between OKAKI and the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA). When OKAKI was founded in 2008, one of its principal objectives was to address the escalating crisis of controlled medication prescribing, particularly the prescribing of opioids, which disproportionately affected First Nations communities. At the time, Alberta had the highest per capita rate of opioid prescribing in Canada yet lacked a comprehensive population-level monitoring system.

Working closely with the CPSA, administrator of TPP Alberta, OKAKI developed one of the most advanced prescription monitoring systems in North America. Today, the system leverages near real-time analytics on data from over 1,700 community pharmacies across Alberta to identify high-risk patterns, support case management for patients and prescribers, and provide direct prescribing feedback to every physician in the province.

“OKAKI is a mission-driven company. Our focus has always been on building the data and systems needed to tackle critical public health challenges,” said Dr. Salim Samanani, CEO and Medical Director of OKAKI. “It was imperative that we found a partner who not only shared our public health ethos but also had the vision and technical capability to carry this work forward. We spent a year building trust with the Leap Orbit team and are confident that their deep expertise in healthcare interoperability and all-drug prescription monitoring is exactly what is needed for the next stage of prescription monitoring—integrating this vital data for all medications directly into clinician workflows to improve patient and health system safety, and optimize the appropriate and effective use of medications at the point of care.”

Leap Orbit brings extensive experience in prescription monitoring and creating connected healthcare ecosystems with their RxGov platform. The integration of OKAKI’s established technology and expert team with Leap Orbit’s prescription monitoring and interoperability solutions will enhance the overall platform’s impact and scale. With this acquisition, Leap Orbit now supports prescription monitoring programs in British Columbia, Alberta, and New Brunswick.

“We are thrilled to welcome the OKAKI prescription monitoring team to the Leap Orbit family and to expand our presence in Canada,” said David Finney, Partner and Co-Founder of Leap Orbit. “These added capabilities, along with our new Canadian headquarters in Edmonton, strengthen our ability to serve regulators, clinicians, and public health leaders across North America with high-performing, ethically designed systems that make a real public health impact.”

The CPSA, the main long-term partner in the program's development and success, has been integral to the transition process and views the move as a positive step for the future of prescribing safety in Alberta.

“The partnership between CPSA and OKAKI has been instrumental in creating a program that has made a measurable impact on patient safety and responsible prescribing in our province,” said Ed Jess, Chief Innovation Officer, CPSA. “We extend our sincere gratitude to OKAKI for nearly two decades of exemplary partnership, marked by innovation, professionalism, and support. Their contributions have laid a strong and enduring foundation for the systems and services that support our mission. As we embark on this next phase with Leap Orbit, we do so with full confidence in their expertise and their capacity to build upon this legacy. We look forward to continuing this important work with renewed purpose and commitment.”

The transfer allows OKAKI to dedicate its resources and expertise to other core priorities, including its foundational work in strengthening health systems for Indigenous peoples and advancing the use of artificial intelligence to address key public health challenges and promote health equity.

About OKAKI

OKAKI is a Canadian social enterprise dedicated to improving public and population health through health informatics (data, software, analytics) and services. Founded in 2008, OKAKI brings together partners from government, non-profit, private and academic sectors to tackle complex public and population health challenges, with a special focus on Indigenous health.

About Leap Orbit

Leap Orbit is a healthcare technology company focused on solving the biggest challenges of interoperability. The company’s mission is to connect the healthcare ecosystem, enabling seamless and secure data exchange to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of care. Leap Orbit’s RxGov platform is known for its transparency, performance, and configurable design. It is the only PMP solution in North America to offer full visibility into both controlled and non-controlled substance histories. Unlike legacy solutions, RxGov supports clinicians with comprehensive insights integrated directly into their existing workflows, eliminating the need for separate logins or portals. Learn more at leaporbit.com.

