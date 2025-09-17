Leap Orbit Launches 'PDMP Access for All': RxConnections Pilot Program for Rural Health Systems in Kentucky and Illinois

RxConnections provides prescription dispense details with color coded alerts and configurable charts. Leap Orbit builds AI-powered, cloud-based solutions for healthcare’s toughest data challenges.

No-cost pilot brings RxConnections PDMP integration to rural clinics in Kentucky and Illinois, streamlining compliance and offering providers real choice.

By giving hospitals and clinics a true choice in PDMP integration, we’re opening the market, lowering barriers, and making compliance faster, easier, and more reliable.” — David Finney, Co-Founder and CEO of Leap Orbit

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Leap Orbit announces the launch of PDMP Access for All. PDMP Access for All is a no-cost, six-month pilot that offers rural health centers in Kentucky and Illinois free access to RxConnections, Leap Orbit's EHR-integrated PDMP solution. Two hospitals in each state will be selected to participate in the initial pilot.

As Medicaid funding cuts threaten essential services and staffing shortages stretch providers to their limits, clinicians are still legally required to check the state’s prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) before prescribing controlled substances. The challenge isn’t awareness; it’s access. Most providers don’t go looking for PDMP integration technology. They simply use whatever is put in front of them. That’s left many rural hospitals and clinics locked into a single vendor solution, even when it slows them down.

With RxConnections, prescribers can complete mandatory PDMP checks without leaving their workflow. There are no extra logins, no duplicate data entry, no time lost. For overworked providers, it’s about compliance without compromise.

“This program is about supporting clinicians who are doing everything they can to help their patients with shrinking resources,” said David Finney, Co-Founder and CEO of Leap Orbit. “By giving hospitals and clinics a true choice in PDMP integration, we’re opening the market, lowering barriers, and making compliance faster, easier, and more reliable.”

The launch also aligns with the newly authorized $50 billion Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program, which invests in technology, workforce development, and sustainable access for rural healthcare systems nationwide.

Why Kentucky and Illinois

Kentucky: Nearly one-third of residents (32%) rely on Medicaid, one of the highest rates in the nation. While on a downward trend, Kentucky's opioid dispensing rate in 2023 was 58.3 prescriptions per 100 people, significantly higher than the national rate of 37.5.

Illinois: Rural counties face high Medicaid enrollment (25%+), and 89 of 102 counties are Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), meaning every extra step in the workflow strains limited staff capacity.

Both states illustrate the same reality: rural health systems and providers must do more with less, even as regulatory scrutiny increases.

A Clinician’s View from the Front Lines

These composite stories reflect common experiences among rural providers:

Family Physician: “When I have to leave the EHR and log into a separate PDMP portal, that’s time I’m not spending with my patient. With RxConnections, the data is right there. In the first week, it flagged a dangerous overlap I might have missed.”

Nurse Practitioner: “PDMP checks used to break up the visit. Now it’s seamless. When budgets are shrinking, saving minutes every day matters.”

Pharmacist: “In a small town, you know your patients, but you still need the facts. Integrated PDMP checks mean I can spot red flags without holding up the line.”

How to Join

Rural health systems in Kentucky and Illinois interested in participating in the PDMP Access for All pilot can learn more at leaporbit.com/pdmp-access-for-all.

About Leap Orbit

Leap Orbit builds AI-powered, cloud-based solutions to address healthcare’s most complex data challenges. Their interoperable platforms connect payers, providers, and state agencies with secure tools that improve quality, safety, and efficiency of care. From provider data management to prescription monitoring, Leap Orbit helps organizations streamline compliance, simplify workflows, and transform fragmented data into better outcomes. Learn more at leaporbit.com.

About RxConnections

RxConnections is Leap Orbit’s PDMP integration solution, embedding prescription drug monitoring data directly into the EHR. It eliminates extra logins and clicks so clinicians can meet state mandates quickly and reliably. By offering a true alternative to single-vendor systems, RxConnections delivers flexibility, efficiency, and choice for states and health systems. Learn more at leaporbit.com/rxconnections.

