Be a Mensch Foundation Announces Benni Gur as Executive Director

Benni Gur, Executive Director of The Be A Mensch Foundation

Retired IDF Major to Oversee Fundraising Efforts for Israeli Based Organization

I look forward to advancing the mission of the foundation and working to create a lasting, positive change for the future of Israel” — Benni Gur

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israeli based Be A Mensch Foundation (BAM) announced today that Benni Gur will serve as Executive Director of the organization. Benni, who is a retired IDF Major, will lead fundraising efforts for BAM and oversee philanthropic initiatives to help promote the organization’s critical activities in Israel.Benni brings over three decades of professional nonprofit managerial experience to BAM, having led organizations including Friends of Mercaz HaRav and Mesimot. He also worked as the Vice Executive Director of the Jerusalem College of Technology, Academic Director at the Isreal Management Center and a was a lecturer at Hebrew University’s School of Social Work.“We are thrilled to have Benni join our organization as Executive Director,” said Moshe Kaplan, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of the Be A Mensch Foundation. “His unique experience in nonprofit management, consulting and fundraising will help BAM sustain our critical activities uniting the secular and non-secular communities of Israel.”BAM recently announced the global book tour for Extreme Trauma , which aims to share a message of hope and constructive dialogue following the October 7th terrorist attacks. Proceeds of the book will help to continue BAM’s to support unity initiatives led by the Be A Mensch Foundation in Israel.“I am honored to join BAM especially at the launch of Extreme Trauma,” said Benni Gur, Executive Director of the Be A Mensch Foundation. “I look forward to advancing the mission of the foundation and working to create a lasting, positive change for the future of Israel.”For more information on Extreme Trauma, or the Be a Mensch Foundation, please contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 1-212-805-3024.About Extreme TraumaExtreme Trauma is a compelling collection of personal testimonies and expert analyses following the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, shedding light on the long-term psychological effects of trauma and offering pathways to recovery. Featuring insights from survivors, psychologists, and leading scholars, the book explores resilience, identity, and the transformative power of storytelling.About the Be A Mensch FoundationThe Be A Mensch Foundation is dedicated to bringing together polarized factions in Israel through constructive dialogue.The Be A Mensch Foundation works with partners across the social, political and religious spectrum to reach a diverse audience with a variety of compelling programs.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.