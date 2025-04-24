BE A MENSCH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL BOOK TOUR FOR EXTREME TRAUMA

Extreme Trauma: October 7 as an Outlier in the Range of Human Potential

Education Project Intended to Show a Roadmap to Recovery for Academic, Religious, and Political Leaders Following Terrorist Attacks

The Jewish people have a unique ability to transform trauma into growth, to find meaning in suffering, and to emerge stronger in the face of adversity” — Moshe Kaplan, MD

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israeli based Be A Mensch Foundation announced today the international book tour for their latest educational project Extreme Trauma: October 7 as an Outlier in the Range of Human Potential. The tour will kick off in Jerusalem at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, May 27th, at the Waldorf Hotel, Gershon Agron St 26-28, Jerusalem, 9419008, Israel. Additional cities include London, New York, Washington, D.C., Miami and Los Angeles.The book, complied by Moshe Kaplan, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of the Be A Mensch Foundation, includes contributions from leading political, military, religious and internationally recognized thought leaders who offer a roadmap to recovery for Israel and the Jewish community following the deadly terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The stories found within Extreme Trauma aim to spark a constructive dialogue – a key mission of the Be A Mensch Foundation – to foster deeper understanding, acceptance, commonality, and an enduring bond among all persons of conscience.“The Jewish people have a unique ability to transform trauma into growth, to find meaning in suffering, and to emerge stronger in the face of adversity, said Moshe Kaplan, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of the Be A Mensch Foundation. “In our deepest pain, we often discover our highest calling, and the seeds of our collective healing.”Extreme Trauma, which is also endorsed by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, identifies and corrects misinformation that continues to surround the attacks. The personal testimonies and expert analyses included in the book shed a light on the long-term psychological effects of trauma, resilience and hope the Jewish community faces."It is crucial for October 7th survivors to have validation and historical documentation of the traumatic events they experienced, which is what Extreme Trauma provides,” said Dr. Hillel Glover, a psychiatrist specializing in the study and treatment of PTSD. “Extreme Trauma should be required reading at every university to undo the propaganda against Israel, dispel the hate against innocent people, and expose the deep-seated evil many students are supporting on campuses.”Benny Gur, Strategic Partnership Director for the Be A Mensch Foundation, will oversee the book tour in the United States. Benny, who served as a former Major in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and was wounded in the Yom Kippur War, has over 30 years of experience managing high level donor relations for major nonprofits in Israel and the US.Extreme Trauma is available for purchase on Amazon . All proceeds go to support unity initiatives led by the Be A Mensch Foundation in Israel.For more information on Extreme Trauma, or the Be a Mensch Foundation, please contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 1-212-805-3024.###

