Nemika Menevse Drives BNPL Innovation and Fintech Leadership at Twisto

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised welcomes back Nemika Menevse, CEO of Twisto, to discuss the company’s expanding role in European fintech, driving BNPL innovation and setting new standards for responsible lending. Under Menevse’s leadership, Twisto is shaping the next generation of embedded finance across Central and Eastern Europe.

Watch the full interview: Twisto’s BNPL Vision, Responsible Lending, and the Future of Embedded Finance.

Leadership in Fintech and BNPL Innovation

Twisto, part of the Param group, is accelerating fintech growth through strategic participation in key industry events such as Money20/20 and UNCHAIN Festival. Menevse emphasizes that showing up at these gatherings helps shape the BNPL conversation, build partnerships, and align with the latest innovation trends.

Explore Twisto’s platform here: Twisto.

Responsible BNPL Solutions for Consumers and Merchants

Twisto’s approach to BNPL goes beyond flexibility — it’s about fairness and transparency. Recently ranked among the top responsible lenders in the Czech Republic by NGO People in Need, Twisto is proving that fintech innovation can prioritize consumer well-being.

Menevse highlights the value BNPL brings: improved cash flow for customers and higher order value for merchants, all while guaranteeing immediate payouts.

Shaping Embedded Finance in Central and Eastern Europe

Backed by Param’s embedded finance expertise, Twisto is expanding its reach in Romania and beyond. Menevse views the region as a key growth area where Twisto’s fintech solutions can drive positive impact and scalable innovation.

Leading Fintech With Purpose

Nemika Menevse’s leadership reflects a commitment to advancing fintech with purpose — blending responsible BNPL practices with innovative embedded finance solutions.

For the full conversation on Twisto’s vision and the future of BNPL, visit Xraised.

Gianmarco Giordaniello
Xraised
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nemika Menevse Drives BNPL Innovation and Fintech Leadership at Twisto

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Gianmarco Giordaniello
Xraised
Company/Organization
Xraised
950 Great West Rd
LONDON, TW8 9ES
United Kingdom
+39 392 044 4423
Visit Newsroom
About

Xraised provides viewers with valuable insights into the latest trends and triumphs of entrepreneurship, as well as giving a voice to founders driving innovation across the globe. All our interviews will be uploaded to our website as video content and to Spotify and Amazon Music as podcasts!

More From This Author
Nemika Menevse Drives BNPL Innovation and Fintech Leadership at Twisto
OPPTIC Sales Workshops Elevate Corporate Sales Teams with Time-Based Training
Smarter Investments: How Layer Finance Enhances Deal Quality with AI
View All Stories From This Author