Nemika Menevse Drives BNPL Innovation and Fintech Leadership at Twisto

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised welcomes back Nemika Menevse, CEO of Twisto, to discuss the company’s expanding role in European fintech, driving BNPL innovation and setting new standards for responsible lending. Under Menevse’s leadership, Twisto is shaping the next generation of embedded finance across Central and Eastern Europe.

Watch the full interview: Twisto’s BNPL Vision, Responsible Lending, and the Future of Embedded Finance.

Leadership in Fintech and BNPL Innovation

Twisto, part of the Param group, is accelerating fintech growth through strategic participation in key industry events such as Money20/20 and UNCHAIN Festival. Menevse emphasizes that showing up at these gatherings helps shape the BNPL conversation, build partnerships, and align with the latest innovation trends.

Explore Twisto’s platform here: Twisto.

Responsible BNPL Solutions for Consumers and Merchants

Twisto’s approach to BNPL goes beyond flexibility — it’s about fairness and transparency. Recently ranked among the top responsible lenders in the Czech Republic by NGO People in Need, Twisto is proving that fintech innovation can prioritize consumer well-being.

Menevse highlights the value BNPL brings: improved cash flow for customers and higher order value for merchants, all while guaranteeing immediate payouts.

Shaping Embedded Finance in Central and Eastern Europe

Backed by Param’s embedded finance expertise, Twisto is expanding its reach in Romania and beyond. Menevse views the region as a key growth area where Twisto’s fintech solutions can drive positive impact and scalable innovation.

Leading Fintech With Purpose

Nemika Menevse’s leadership reflects a commitment to advancing fintech with purpose — blending responsible BNPL practices with innovative embedded finance solutions.

For the full conversation on Twisto’s vision and the future of BNPL, visit Xraised.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.