Royal Cyber to Host Premier Tech Event in Riyadh: ‘Agentic AI & Cloud Modernization – Accelerating Innovation in KSA’

RIYADH, RIYADH PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Saudi Arabia advances toward its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom is rapidly emerging as a regional innovation hub. At the heart of this transformation is the urgent need for intelligent, scalable, and future-ready technology infrastructure. In response, Royal Cyber, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services ( AWS ), is set to host a high-impact, in-person event:“Agentic AI & Cloud Modernization – Accelerating Innovation in KSA” on July 30, 2025, at the Marriott Courtyard Olaya, Riyadh.This exclusive, invitation-only gathering brings together senior technology leaders, AWS experts, and enterprise decision-makers to explore how autonomous AI agents and cloud-native modernization are driving real-world transformation across Saudi enterprises.________________________________________SA Aligning with Vision 2030Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative aims to diversify the economy through innovation, technology, and digital empowerment. Artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure have been identified as critical enablers of this vision — powering everything from smart cities to predictive healthcare and intelligent logistics.“As Saudi enterprises embrace digital-first mandates, the shift to autonomous systems and cloud-native platforms is no longer optional—it’s essential,” said Faaz Malik Iqbal, General Manager at Royal Cyber. “This event will demonstrate how to turn that vision into reality using real-world strategies and AWS technologies.”________________________________________💼 The Business Landscape Is Changing — FastEnterprises across KSA are under pressure to:• Modernize aging infrastructure• Respond faster to shifting customer and market demands• Integrate next-generation AI capabilitiesTraditional digital strategies are no longer sufficient. Organizations must move beyond basic automation toward intelligent, adaptive, and autonomous systems — without disrupting mission-critical operations.“We’re seeing a shift from bots to true autonomy,” said Sampda S, Innovation Specialist at Royal Cyber. “This event will explore how businesses in KSA can lead this evolution with confidence and clarity.”________________________________________What Is Agentic AI?Agentic AI refers to autonomous AI agents that can perceive, decide, act, and learn — often in coordination with other agents — to solve complex business problems. Unlike simple bots or scripts, agentic systems are capable of reasoning, orchestrating workflows, and adapting in real time.Paired with cloud-native modernization, agentic AI enables enterprises to build intelligent, flexible, and scalable ecosystems ready for the next decade.________________________________________Accelerating Cloud-First Innovation with AWSA key highlight of the event will be AWS Transform, an enterprise-grade framework that helps businesses migrate and modernize legacy systems securely and efficiently in the cloud.Royal Cyber, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, brings deep experience in cloud strategy, migration, and DevOps — guiding enterprises through every step of their modernization journey.________________________________________Event Agenda – July 30, 2025, | 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM (KSA Time)Location: Marriott Courtyard Olaya, Riyadh | Format: In-Person | Invitation-Only• Vision Talk: Dual Transformation, Agentic AI & Modernization• AWS Keynote: Cloud-Native Modernization for AI Workflows• Session: Accelerating Migration with AWS Transform• Tech Talk: From Bots to Agents: Architecting Autonomy• Live Demo: Multi-Agent Orchestration in Action• Closing Remarks & Q/A• Networking & Refreshments________________________________________🎤 Featured Speakers• Faaz Malik Iqbal – General Manager, Royal Cyber• Faisal Usman – Cloud Practice Lead, Royal Cyber• Sampda S – Innovation Specialist, Royal Cyber• Haseeb Abdul – Senior Solution Architect – Cloud, Royal CyberThese speakers bring hands-on experience in executing large-scale AI and cloud initiatives across industries such as banking, retail, healthcare, and government.________________________________________👥 Who Should AttendThis event is tailored for:• CIOs & CTOs• Heads of IT and Infrastructure• Enterprise Architects• Innovation & Transformation Leaders• AI and Cloud Strategists• Government and Public Sector Technologists________________________________________📌 Why Attend• Gain first-hand insights from AWS and Royal Cyber experts• Explore real-world Agentic AI use cases in enterprise settings• Discover how AWS Transform simplifies and accelerates modernization• Network with top tech leaders and innovation pioneers in KSA________________________________________✅ RSVP NowAttendance is limited. Reserve your spot to join Royal Cyber, AWS, and KSA’s most forward-thinking technology leaders.Register here: https://www.royalcyber.com/agentic-ai-enterprise-innovation-event/ About Royal CyberRoyal Cyber Inc. is a global IT consulting and digital transformation company with operations in over 12 countries. With more than 20 years of experience, Royal Cyber empowers Fortune 500 clients through a comprehensive portfolio of services—including AI, automation, cloud modernization, data analytics, enterprise integration, digital commerce, DevOps, customer experience platforms, and managed services. The company helps organizations drive innovation, streamline operations, and accelerate time to value across a wide range of industries.

