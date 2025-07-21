Minister Dion George concludes G20 environment and climate sustainability working group second technical meeting

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has concluded the second technical meeting of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), with the launch of his G20 Legacy Project: The Pangolin Pact. The project focuses on creating awareness about wildlife crimes and how South Africa and other G20 nations are combatting the illegal trade of wildlife including abalone, pangolins, rhinos and lions.

Minister George highlighted that, “At the centre of the campaign is a small but brave figure: Paballo the Pangolin. In Sesotho, Paballo means to care or to protect.” According to the Minister, this outreach work supports South Africa’s National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, which was approved by Cabinet in 2023. It brings together law enforcement, government departments, SANParks and civil society to take action against wildlife crime – from poaching to prosecution.

Paballo will soon visit 20 schools in the City of Cape Town, where the Department will host the third G20 working group meeting in October. Paballo will help children understand the dangers facing wildlife through storytelling, games and activity packs.

The Minister also took the opportunity to announce the winners of the G20 Schools Essay Competition, which was a competition used to foster youth engagement in environmental stewardship. Grade 6 and 7 learners from 20 schools from the Bushbuckridge area were invited to express and present their views on South Africa’s environment and the role of the G20 in addressing global environmental issues by answering the question: If you could tell the G20 one thing about the state of the environment in South Africa, what would it be?

The winning presentation was by Gladrose Ndlovu from Welverdiend Primary School who won R45,000 for her school. Gladrose wrote a powerful poem on water scarcity, a strong reminder that young people understand the importance of our natural resources and the need to protect them. The first runners up are a group of learners from Homuzeya Primary School, winning R35,000 for their school following a clear, well-researched presentation about South Africa’s environmental pressures, including pollution and land degradation. The second runners up, a group of learners from Mtembeni Primary School, walked away with R20,000 for their school. They showed a deep understanding of how South Africa’s partnerships with other G20 countries can help us respond to environmental threats through shared knowledge and cooperation.

“That we gather here on Mandela Day gives this moment even greater meaning,” said Minister George. “This afternoon’s presentations by the three winning schools are not symbolic. They are a powerful demonstration of intergenerational dialogue. They remind us to listen to those who will live longest with the decisions we make.”

For media enquiries, please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Cell: 074 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA