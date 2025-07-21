Mark Gilbert on Reaching Gen Z Through a New Kind of Dealership Experience

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Gen Z emerges as the next major force in the car-buying market, dealerships need to rethink how they sell, communicate, and build trust. Mark Gilbert, CEO of Automotive Training Network (ATN), says this new generation isn't just looking for vehicles; they're looking for values, transparency, and a buying experience that reflects their lifestyle."Gen Z buyers are digital natives, but that doesn’t mean they want a cold transaction," Gilbert says. "They value authenticity, personalization, and speed. Dealerships that get this right will capture not just their purchase, but their long-term loyalty."Born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, Gen Z buyers are entering the market with unique expectations shaped by social media, e-commerce, and a desire for control over the purchase process. ATN has responded by launching Gen Z-focused training modules that teach dealership teams how to connect through conversational selling, short-form content, and frictionless follow-ups.Gilbert emphasizes that attention spans are shorter, but expectations are higher. "You have a limited window to show value. That means quick, informative replies, flexible communication methods like text and DM, and zero tolerance for pressure."The traditional sales script doesn’t work. Instead, sales professionals are encouraged to act more like guides, helping Gen Z buyers navigate financing, compare models, and understand long-term ownership costs in a non-pushy, transparent way. ATN trains teams to be proactive on digital channels, use video messages effectively, and position the dealership as a partner, not a closer.This generation also values sustainability, diversity, and brands that reflect their worldview. Gilbert notes that dealerships can stand out by highlighting EV and hybrid options, supporting local causes, and elevating team diversity, all of which Gen Z notices and appreciates."It’s about meeting them where they are, both in terms of tech and mindset," says Gilbert. "The Gen Z customer journey often starts on TikTok or Instagram, and the dealership has to be ready to pick it up from there."With the proper dealership training and mindset shift, dealerships can build lasting relationships with this rising generation. ATN continues to lead the way with modern, platform-savvy coaching that aligns sales strategies with the expectations of today’s youngest buyers.

