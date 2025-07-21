Deputy Ministers Sello Seitlholo and David Mahlobo commission landmark Mpophomeni WWTWs

Deputy Ministers Sello Seitlholo and David Mahlobo marked a major step forward for service delivery, water security and cooperative governance in KwaZulu-Natal as they officially commissioned the Mpophomeni Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTWs) on Friday, 18 July 2025.

The Mpophomeni WWTWs is a strategic infrastructure development project estimated at over R450 million in Mpophomeni, Pietermaritzburg. It is set to significantly improve sanitation services, protect sensitive wetland ecosystems, while enhancing the quality of life for over 27 000 households in Mpophomeni, Khayelisha and surrounding communities.

The commissioning of this critical infrastructure highlighted the success of strong and deliberate collaboration across all three spheres of government. It brought together national leadership, provincial coordination and local government implementation, with the Department of Water and Sanitation working in partnership with the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, under Executive Mayor Mzi Zuma, the uMngeni Local Municipality, led by Mayor Christopher Pappas and water utility, uMngeni-uThukela Water.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo hailed the effective implementation of the project as a powerful symbol of what is possible through a united and collaborative government.

“This is what happens when the Government of National Unity (GNU) puts party politics aside and focuses on the people. We’ve witnessed effective and visible work delivered because institutions worked together, with discipline, urgency and a shared purpose,” said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

In agreement, Deputy Minister Seitlholo welcomed the commissioning, while issuing a firm call to action to municipalities.

“The success of Mpophomeni proves that service delivery is possible when all spheres of government work together. But we cannot stop here. Municipalities must build on this momentum and address governance gaps, strengthening technical capacity and accelerating delivery. Our citizens deserve systems that work and leaders who make that happen without delay," said Deputy Minister Seitlholo.

The Mpophomeni WWTWs is designed to produce high-quality effluent that complies with standards set by the Department of Water and Sanitation. It is currently operating at a treatment capacity of 6 million litres per day, with provision for future expansion to 12 million litres per day. The facility includes a 7-kilometre treated effluent pipeline and the rehabilitation of the Mpophomeni wetland.

The commissioning was widely welcomed by local leaders, with both the District and Local Municipality Mayors noting that the WWTWs will support a new housing development in the Mpophomeni area, which reflects how strategic infrastructure unlocks sustainable human settlements and drives broader socio-economic development.

Following the commissioning, a community engagement session was held where residents expressed appreciation for the project while also raising concerns about ongoing water provision challenges. In response, the Deputy Ministers provided updates on several interventions, including progress on the Vulindlela Bulk Water Supply Scheme, reaffirming government’s commitment to ensuring equitable and reliable water access for all communities.

The Mpophomeni WWTWs is part of a broader government commitment to roll out bulk water infrastructure projects in water-stressed communities across KwaZulu-Natal and the country. It forms part of a long-term strategy to secure water resilience and inclusive development.

Beyond infrastructure, the project delivered meaningful economic opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme, which created consistent local jobs averaging 19 per month throughout the construction phase. This helped drive youth employment, enterprise development and inclusive participation in the construction economy.

The Department reiterates that the long-term sustainability of such infrastructure depends on sound operations and maintenance practices. This includes adequate funding, skilled management and active community involvement to secure water quality, safeguard ecosystems and achieve the constitutional right to clean water and dignified sanitation for all.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

#ServiceDeliveryZA

