Mark Gilbert of ATN on Training Sales Teams for Remote and Hybrid Customer Journeys

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more car buyers begin their purchase online and complete it through a mix of digital and in-person steps, dealerships are rethinking what it means to “sell.” Mark Gilbert, CEO of Automotive Training Network ( ATN ), states that the most successful dealers today are those that train their sales teams to confidently engage customers across all channels, from the showroom to the smartphone.“Hybrid retail is here to stay,” says Gilbert. “The customer journey doesn’t start at the lot anymore, it starts with a click, a text, or a message. Sales teams that understand how to build trust and close deals through multiple touchpoints will outperform those relying on foot traffic alone.”ATN has developed new training programs that focus on helping sales professionals master communication across email, video, live chat, phone, and in-person interactions. Gilbert emphasizes that consistency is key. Whether a customer is inquiring about a vehicle online or finalizing paperwork in the F&I office, they should experience the same professionalism, product knowledge, and responsiveness.“We train salespeople to treat every digital interaction like a handshake,” Gilbert says. “That means fast follow-up, personalized answers, and a consultative tone, not just copying and pasting specs.”This hybrid approach also requires rethinking the sales process. ATN encourages dealers to align their CRM practices with actual customer behaviors—tracking where leads enter, what questions they ask, and how they want to engage. Sales teams are taught to adapt their tone and timing based on the customer’s preferred communication method, while maintaining control of the process and moving the deal forward.Gilbert notes that many dealerships have the right technology, but not always the proper training to use it effectively. “Having the tools is one thing. Using them to create a seamless experience is another. We bridge that gap.”Dealerships that embrace this training are seeing stronger lead conversions, higher CSI scores, and better close rates across channels. More importantly, they’re meeting customers where they are, whether that’s in the showroom, at home, or on their phone during a lunch break.“Selling today means being available, relevant, and responsive at every step,” Gilbert says. “That’s not a technology issue. That’s a training opportunity.” As hybrid retail becomes the norm, success hinges on more than just having the right tools. It’s about equipping your team with the skills to connect, communicate, and close, whether the customer is behind a screen or across the desk. That’s what today’s buyers expect, and that’s where the real opportunity lies.

