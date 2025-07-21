View TV Screencast's AI powered Data Platform drives performance marketing on OOH

View TV Screencast View TV Screencast Billboard View TV Screencast Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a digital landscape clouded by ineffective metrics and unclear ROI, View TV is making a bold move to set the record straight. Introducing View TV Screencast — the latest innovation from View TV, the company behind the powerful View TV Cloud platform that’s transforming the connected TV (CTV) and FAST broadcasting space worldwide.Designed specifically for the Out-of-Home ( OOH ) sector, View TV Screencast moves beyond legacy screen-count metrics to deliver true performance marketing at scale — bringing clarity, credibility, and accountability to advertisers and screen networks alike.> Smarter Metrics: CPMs Based on Eyeballs , Not ScreensWhile platforms like Atmosphere, Loop TV, and Taiv have paved the way for CTV in public spaces such as bars, gyms, and restaurants, advertisers have struggled to connect spending with real results. The problem? Traditional CTV metrics, meant for living rooms, don’t translate to diverse, real-world venues.View TV Screencast flips the model, using three core data sources to deliver verified audience impact:- Venue Type: Understand the environment — gym, bar, or retail.- Geographic Zone: Target towns, cities, or DMA regions with precision.- Venue Vistor Count & Demographics: Real audience data sourced from verified third-party providers.With this model, View TV Screencast reintroduces the classic broadcast metric of “Eyeballs” — turning it into a trusted, actionable currency for today’s performance-driven campaigns.> Designed for Trust, Built for ScaleWorking with leading OOH CTV networks over the past 12 months, View TV uncovered a critical insight: screen count doesn’t equal audience impact. A venue with 10 screens and only a dozen patrons delivers 12 views — not 10 opportunities.That’s why Screencast discards the outdated screen-based CPM and instead measures verified, real-time audience reach. The result is a scalable, unified database of venue-level performance that finally aligns revenue with reality.> 100 Billion Impressions in Sight: Screencast Goes NationwideWith 150,000+ screens onboarded and adoption by more than a dozen major advertising agencies, Screencast is on track to deliver 100 billion video ad impressions in the next 12 months.A fully managed ad operations team ensures 100% fill rates, while real-time dashboards offer transparent campaign performance — reported using Eyeball CPMs advertisers can trust.> Advanced AI. Smarter Campaigns. Smarter Screens.View TV Screencast uses aggregated, anonymized mobile data from opted-in apps to measure footfall and viewer demographics — all while staying fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA, and global data privacy standards.This privacy-first, AI-powered platform enables marketers to optimize campaigns in real time based on actual performance — not estimated impressions.> Screencast: Powered by the Proven View TV CloudScreencast is built on the award-winning View TV Cloud, an end-to-end broadcast infrastructure already trusted by AVOD and FAST content providers around the world. By adding Screencast, View TV extends its capabilities to a new frontier: OOH environments demanding real performance accountability.No additional ad-tech costs. No black-box metrics. Just real data and real results — at scale.> Already Delivering Real ResultsScreencast is live and delivering billions of impressions weekly through partnerships with top OOH networks, including:- Reach TV – powering 2,400 airport screens across the U.S.- Bowling Center TV – reaching 3,000+ venues nationwide.In total, over a dozen screen networks have adopted Screencast to drive reliable performance campaigns — unlocking new monetization models and ROI-driven strategies.View TV's Screencast Revolutionizes Out-of-Home Advertising, Uniting Stakeholders for Maximum Revenue Potential

