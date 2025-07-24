Kapang Relaunches Across the USA as a Game-Changing Ad-Funded Television Platform for Independent Broadcasters & Studios

Kapang is driving FAST into a new dimension Kapang AdX Ad-Tech Kapang - Super Smart TV Logo

Kapang, the next-generation Connected TV (CTV) platform, is officially relaunching across the United States with a bold new mission in the Streaming Space.

Independent broadcasters need Kapang, content studios want it, and audiences are demanding it - the perfect trifecta!” — Jamie Branson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kapang Relaunches Across the USA as a Game-Changing Ad-Funded Television Platform for Independent Broadcasters and StudiosKapang, the next-generation Connected TV (CTV) platform, is officially relaunching across the United States with a bold new mission: to provide independent broadcasters, content studios, and filmmakers with a premium, fully ad-funded FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) platform that combines the flexibility of YouTube with the stability and monetization power of Netflix and Hulu — all powered by its sister company View TV and the View TV Cloud Unlike previous iterations of ad-supported streaming services, Kapang’s relaunch is purpose-built for the future of television — a world where audiences still want the curated feel of live channels, trusted news, and studio-quality entertainment, but without subscription walls, limited access, or inconsistent ad revenues.A Platform Designed for Broadcasters and Studios — Not Just ViewersKapang has spent the last 12 months rethinking the way CTV and FAST platforms support content creators. The result is a transparent, independently powered monetization engine, enabling broadcasters to launch TV channels, upload episodic content, and distribute full film libraries — all without needing to negotiate long-form content deals or build their own streaming infrastructure.Kapang allows content to be onboarded in hours, not weeks, and supports everything from a single movie or mini-series to entire 10-season catalogs. Whether you're a local broadcaster or a studio with global ambitions, Kapang now provides a plug-and-play SaaS model that empowers partners to focus on content — while Kapang handles the tech and monetization.Programmatic Reinvented — Powered by View TV CloudOne of the key drivers behind the relaunch is the realization that traditional CTV ad-tech was broken. Relying on inconsistent programmatic pipelines, intermediaries, and black-box SSPs, previous platforms simply could not deliver the ROI required to support premium content.By working with View TV Cloud, Kapang rebuilt its infrastructure from the ground up, leveraging transparent, node-based programmatic ad delivery that provides real-time reporting, campaign clarity, and performance forecasting. Kapang’s private ad infrastructure now aligns advertiser expectations with first-party audience data, eliminating inefficiencies and giving agencies and DSPs complete confidence in campaign delivery.This approach has already won praise from streaming-first studios and media investors for enabling true ad-yield forecasting, and helping publishers accurately predict — and scale — content-driven revenues.Expanding from Living Rooms to Public VenuesKapang isn’t stopping with in-home viewing. With the launch of Kapang OOH, the platform is extending its top 48 linear channels to out-of-home venues across the USA, including bars, gyms, retail outlets, and restaurants — powered by View TV Screencast, View TV AdsDirect and View TV Connect.Unlike legacy DOOH systems that rely on screen counts and guesswork, Screencast measures real audience eyeballs using AI and verified location-based footfall data. With more than 250,000 screens live and 10 billion ad opportunities monthly already being traded via View TV’s OOH network, Kapang is uniquely positioned to deliver hyper-local ad revenue at national scale.Monetization Innovation — Beyond the 30-Second SpotIn addition to standard ad placements, Kapang now supports non-intrusive ad formats like squeeze-back ads, side-by-side overlays, call-to-action banners, product placement, lead generation, and local sponsorships. These formats are ideal for live sports, concerts, and events, enhancing the viewer experience while boosting monetization for content owners.Early results show 30–40% revenue gains in local markets, thanks to Kapang’s hyper-local ad targeting tools and its OOH ad-swap network, which intelligently rotates creative assets in real time across high-traffic retail locations.A Level Playing Field — With Premium ResultsUnlike legacy platforms that favor large studios or require complex integrations, Kapang offers a level playing field for content creators of all sizes. Its self-serve onboarding, end-to-end ad stack, and consistent monetization terms remove the friction that typically slows down or disincentivizes independent publishers.The platform now delivers twice the ROI of YouTube for comparable audiences and provides a seamless, transparent route to monetization — no infrastructure required, no content gatekeeping, and no hidden deductions.Kapang officially relaunches in August 2025, with more than 200 channels & content currently in the onboarding pipeline, and is now available across all major Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and web browsers as well as distributing to more than 50,000 retail outlets with Kapang OOH.

