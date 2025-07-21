OSCE Leads Strategic Partners Visit to Address Contemporary Safety and Security Risks in Kazakhstan related to Small Arms and Light Weapons and Ammunitions Safety

The OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office) facilitated a multi-day visit of international partners to Kazakhstan, aimed at showcasing progress under the extra-budgetary project “Addressing Contemporary Safety and Security Risks in the Republic of Kazakhstan” from 11-14 July 2025.

The delegation included representatives from the Permanent Missions of the United States and Germany to the OSCE, as well as key OSCE project staff. The visit featured a series of field visits and in-depth discussions with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defence and the National Security Committee’s Border Service, focusing on the enhancement of national capacities in life-cycle management of small arms and light weapons (SALW), conventional ammunition (CA) safety, and specialized training.

The programme included visits to the Karaoy K-9 Training Centre and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Centre of Excellence in Lenger, where partners were briefed on training curricula, infrastructure upgrades, breeding programme and ongoing capacity-building efforts. The delegation also visited the Border Service Academy in Almaty and the Peacekeeping Operations Centre “Bitimger,” gaining insights into practical implementation and status of the project.

“This visit demonstrated the strong partnership between the OSCE and Kazakhstan’s security institutions, as well as the shared commitment to sustainable, standards-based approaches to address contemporary security challenges,” said Jaroslaw Kurek, Project Manager, representing the Office.

Both present partners appreciated the co-operative and pro-active approach of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defence and Border Service representatives, providing insight into the ongoing implementation of the project’s activities.

The OSCE remains committed to fostering dialogue, transparency, and practical collaboration with national authorities and international partners to promote stability and enhance regional security.