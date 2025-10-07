OSCE study tour fosters dialogue on water co-operation, bringing together professionals from Europe, Central Asia and South Caucasus

To foster transboundary water co-operation, the OSCE’s Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities held a study tour in Geneva, Switzerland and Koblenz, Germany from 29 September to 4 October. It brought members of the Women in Water Management Network together with young water and environmental experts from Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

At the UNECE Water Convention in Geneva, participants engaged in an interactive simulation on international water law and co-operation. They also visited the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Geneva Water Hub, where they learned about science-policy interface and the importance of digitalization of water governance.

“Authenticity is your most powerful negotiation strategy—lead as yourself, not as someone else’s example”, said World Meteorological Organization Deputy Secretary-General Ms. Ko Barrett, addressing the participants.

In Koblenz, participants explored the governance mechanisms of the Rhine basin as well as tools for forecasting, flood management and early warning, hosted by the International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine and the Federal Institute of Hydrology. Beyond technical sessions, the programme also offered valuable opportunities for networking and exchanging best practices.

“It was interesting to learn about the work of these institutes — their structure, management, budget situation, data sharing practices, and the way countries negotiate and co-operate. Our region is still far behind at the institutional level compared to these examples, but it was a valuable opportunity to see how governments can collaborate to ensure sustainable water management,” said one of the participants.

The study visit is part of an OSCE initiative that aims to enhance women’s participation in multilateral processes, regional co-operative frameworks and technological innovations in transboundary water resources management. With such initiatives, the OSCE works to support inclusive dialogue, capacity development and collaboration around transboundary water management across the OSCE region.

The study tour was organized as part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project, “Women, Water Management and Conflict Prevention – Phase III”, funded by Germany, Finland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.