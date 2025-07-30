Business Awards UK: Announcing the Winners and Finalists of the 2025 Construction and Engineering Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Construction and Engineering Awards , recognising those who have demonstrated technical expertise, strong leadership, and a commitment to continuous improvement. This year’s entries showcased a range of accomplishments, including the revival of historic structures, the integration of digital project tools, a focus on customer satisfaction, and the success of family-run enterprises.2025 Construction and Engineering Awards Winners- Harrison’s Powder Coating Ltd – Best Family Business- Core Conservation Ltd – Best Renovation or Restoration Project- The Telford Driveway Company Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction- Fortress Windows and Conservatories – Construction Company of the Year- Forest Group – Engineering Company of the Year- AtkinsRéalis – Rising Star Award- Fairview Europe T/A Valcan – Construction Supplier of the Year- TB2 Mechanical Ltd – Health and Safety Excellence2025 Construction and Engineering Awards Finalists- Truestone Construction Ltd – Construction Company of the Year- Fortress Windows and Conservatories – Rising Star Award- Forest Group – Best Family Business- Perry’s Group (Sussex) Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction- TB2 Mechanical Ltd – Engineering Company of the YearAdvancing Practice in a Changing IndustryThis year’s Construction and Engineering Awards highlight the practical achievements of organisations that have shown resilience, adaptability and commitment to delivering consistent results in a demanding environment. The awards showcase businesses focused on sustainable growth, high standards and workforce development.The submissions reflect the growing diversity of the sector, including early-career professionals leading major infrastructure projects, established firms supporting long-term client relationships and businesses prioritising safety and compliance as integral to operational excellence. Many of this year’s honourees have also demonstrated strong employee retention, investment in skills and innovation in service delivery.Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their achievements and ongoing contributions to the sector. Their work continues to support the development of quality, capability and professionalism across construction and engineering in the UK.To learn more about the 2025 Construction and Engineering Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.

