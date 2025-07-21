Wellturn T810 Pro: The next-gen wireless dog fence designed for outdoor using

Wellturn proudly announces the launch of the T810 Pro Wireless Dog Fence.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellturn, a pioneer in innovative pet safety solutions, proudly announces the launch of the T810 Pro Wireless Dog Fence, a groundbreaking 4-in-1 device designed to redefine outdoor adventures with your furry friends. Combining dynamic fence, remote dog trainer, real-time monitoring, and LED lighting, the T810 Pro ensures your dog stays safely within bounds while you enjoy hiking, cycling, running, or climbing.

Wireless Freedom, Total Control:

The Wellturn T810 Pro is the first of its kind to merge advanced pet containment with outdoor practicality. It’s wireless fence creates a customizable safe zone, while the training collar gently corrects your dog’s movements if they stray too far. The built-in real-time monitoring system keeps you informed of your pet’s location, and the bright LED light enhances visibility during low-light excursions.

Designed for the Great Outdoors:

Engineered for active lifestyles, the T810 Pro features a compact, portable design with a carabiner clip, allowing it to attach effortlessly to backpacks or belts. Whether trekking through trails or jogging in the park, this device ensures your dog’s safety without restricting their natural curiosity.

Smart Dog Training Mode:

The Wellturn T810 Pro integrates an intelligent training system that make you easily to challenge with gentle yet effective correction. Using adjustable beep, vibration and static, it automatically discourages boundary breaches, excessive barking, or chasing—perfect for outdoor adventures where distractions abound.

Dual LED Flashing Lights:

The Wellturn T810 Pro will never Lose Your Dog in the Dark. The LED flashing lights on both the transmitter (handheld device) and receiver (dog collar), ensuring visibility and quick recovery during nighttime walks or emergencies.

Key Features:

1、Moving Boundary - Adjustable 10-200 yard range that travels with you.

2、Smart Corrections - Training with 3 Effective Warning - beep, vibration, static.

3、Always Visible - Dual LED lights (transmitter + receiver).

4、All-Day Monitoring - Real-time Rest/Walk/Run status on color screen.

5、Adventure-Ready - IPX7 waterproof & 2600ft FSK connection.

6、Multi-Dog Support - Controls up to 3 pets simultaneously.

“The T810 Pro is a game-changer for pet owners who love the outdoors,” says Chris, the marketing director at Wellturn. “It offers peace of mind, knowing your dog is secure while giving them the freedom to explore.”

Wellturn is your Go-To OEM/ODM Wireless Dog Fence Supplier. The Wellturn T810 Pro Wireless Dog Fence will be available in July 2025. For more information, please visit the official website of Wellturn: https://www.wellturnpets.com or contact at: sales@wellturn.com.cn.

About Wellturn

Founded in 2013, Shenzhen Wellturn Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales, and service. The company specializes in pet smart lifestyle products, including pet training devices and electronic pet fences.

Since its establishment, Wellture has been committed to product innovation, OEM solution customization, and timely delivery, aiming to create maximum value for customers and become a leader in the smart pet ecosystem.

The company boasts an elite R&D team and a professional sales and service team, with core management personnel possessing over a decade of industry experience. Reputation is the cornerstone of the company's market presence, and strict quality control runs through every operational process. All products have obtained CE, RoHS, FCC, and UL certifications or test reports. The products are widely sold in overseas markets such as the United States, Europe, and Australia.

Legal Disclaimer:

