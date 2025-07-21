All-new design zero risk AI enabled Powerhub, an advanced home energy storage system, set to transform costs & emissions

AI managed 10kWh capacity PowerHub with no unusable reserves, no capping of output and zero capacity loss



EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kight PowerHub is born out of over five years of R&D working with five Scottish Social Housing organisations, combined with F1 engineering experience, it introduces a UK-designed and assembled domestic energy storage and management system with a long list of world firsts. The 10kWh system uses a battery chemistry and design that ensures the longest lifespan in the market, 100 per cent capacity availability 100 per cent of the time and zero fire risk.

Kight PowerHub is a proven technology with an extensive R&D programme, culminating in 10 units being installed for market trial this summer. The PowerHub combines a chemistry technology not utilised in production domestic batteries before, with a design that delivers a price competitive home solution. The result of this is 100 per cent utilisation of its capacity in any weather and the longest warranty in the energy storage market.

The new energy storage system will be controlled by EnergiFlow, Kight PowerHub’s in-house AI software, developed in the UK to maximise energy utilisation, minimise costs on flexible energy tariffs and adjust to users’ usage patterns. The AI software will remove the requirements for residents to interact with the battery, saving them money when used with a timed price dependent energy tariff.

The 10kWh capacity battery can be charged from solar panels or the grid; this combination will ensure a reduction in energy poverty, CO2 emissions and in addition the PowerHub automatically provides energy during a grid power failure providing significant energy resilience. The design and cell chemistry means zero fire risk, and this is backed by full insurance, which combined with the monetary and CO2 savings is why social housing providers are the first to choose this revolutionary product.

Lawrence Fagg, Owner and Founder of Kight PowerHub: “This is truly transformative, ultra-safe technology. We are proud to be starting our installations in social housing given their commitment to helping us design a product around their needs. We are also delighted to be able to bring manufacturing jobs to the UK with our state-of-the-art assembly plant based in Dumfries Scotland.”

Energy Catapult CEO, Guy Newey believes the introduction of batteries into social housing is a crucial step, commenting: “There are over 2 million housing association properties in the UK and fitting a home energy storage battery with a flexible energy tariff to all of those would be very positive step for net zero and help to reduce grid carbon intensity, by mitigating peak electricity demand. The residents of those homes would also benefit from cheaper bills and protection from power outages, which is hugely beneficial for that community.”

Angus Flett, CEO “At Kight we believe that smarter energy technology in the home will accelerate decarbonisation, save the consumer money and help the grid. The Kight PowerHub enters the UK market at exactly the right time to address growing concerns over the cost of energy and as the grid moves to green forms energy matching generation to demand.

Harnessing our technology and utilising the power of AI via EnergiFlow will ensure PowerHubs customers save costs, reduce carbon emissions, support the grid, and help save the planet. The AI control means we can minimise electricity bills and environmental impact, without residents needing to understand the complexities of time dependent or dynamic energy tariffs, we do that for them.”

The first project utilising the Kight PowerHub will be announced next month and it will be available via partners in 2026.

About Kight PowerHub

Kight PowerHub design and manufactures transformative home energy management systems. Based in Scotland, the company has developed and built a system which combines a unique, cutting edge battery chemistry, with F1 inspired engineering to bring 100% capacity utilisation, no capacity loss, zero fire risk, backed by a 25-year warranty. Its EnergiFlow AI management software makes the technology “Fit and Forget” to maximise carbon and monetary savings from flexible and timed energy tariffs.

Angus Flett

CEO Kight PowerHub

CEO of Kight, with advisory roles at Jersey Telecom, Critical Software, and DeepTech Labs. Formerly CEO of Smart DCC (UK smart meter rollout). Held key leadership roles at BT and Vodafone, driving performance and growth.

Lawrence Fagg

Founder/CPO

Founded Kight PowerHub BESS (Scotland) Ltd. after a background as a senior engineer in Formula 1, gaining skills in innovation and global connections.

He transitioned to become a "solutions engineer," establishing innovative manufacturing. His focus on advanced battery tech now drives Kight PowerHub's goal to reduce fuel poverty and improve UK housing.

Graeme Monce

Chair

Founding investor/Director, Kight PowerHub BESS Scotland Ltd. Background in finance and business consultancy. Supports Kight PowerHub's mission for sustainable housing and fuel poverty reduction through energy storage.

Dan Clay

Investor CFO

Dan trained in a top 10 accountancy practice. By 2008 he had set up his own Accountancy and Taxation practice specialising in sports and entertainers. Having grown the company to a headcount of circa 75 members of staff, he took the decision to sell the business to private equity. Dan has Non exec directorship roles, assisting companies through the various stages of growth to eventual exit.

Dan was the angel investor in Kight PowerHub BESS (Scotland) Ltd.

Mike Still

Independent NED

Over 30 years risk management and insurance experience complimented by 7 years portfolio NED, board advisory and charity. Mike held UK Managing Director roles in Marsh and previously Aon. Mike is also a member of the Commercial Advisory Group of Northern Housing Consortium/NHC Procurement supporting over 400 social housing organisations.

