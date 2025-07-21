(Scroll down for English)

Ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών

για τη θλιβερή επέτειο της τουρκικής εισβολής

Η θλιβερή επέτειος της τουρκικής εισβολής σηματοδοτεί φέτος πενήντα ένα χρόνια κατοχής και κατάφωρης παραβίασης των θεμελιωδών αρχών του διεθνούς δικαίου και των ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων του κυπριακού λαού από την Τουρκία· των εκτοπισμένων, των εγκλωβισμένων, των αγνοουμένων και των οικογενειών τους.

Το πέρασμα του χρόνου δεν σβήνει τη μνήμη, δεν διαγράφει τις συνεχιζόμενες παραβιάσεις, δεν παραγράφει τις ευθύνες της κατοχικής δύναμης και δεν μας αποπροσανατολίζει από τις έκνομες μεθοδεύσεις της Τουρκίας για δημιουργία τετελεσμένων και υπονόμευση της κυριαρχίας και της εδαφικής ακεραιότητας της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, κράτους-μέλους του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΟΗΕ) και της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ).

Η επανέναρξη της διαπραγματευτικής διαδικασίας, στη βάση του συμφωνημένου πλαισίου των Ηνωμένων Εθνών, παραμένει ύψιστη προτεραιότητα της Κυβέρνησης και η μόνη οδός για άρση της κατοχής και της διαίρεσης του νησιού μας. Η προσπάθειά μας για οικοδόμηση συνθηκών που θα επιτρέψουν την επιστροφή στις διαπραγματεύσεις θα συνεχιστεί με αταλάντευτη αποφασιστικότητα και προσήλωση στο διεθνές δίκαιο και τις ευρωπαϊκές αρχές και αξίες.

Η Κυβέρνηση παραμένει απόλυτα προσηλωμένη στον στόχο της απελευθέρωσης και επανένωσης της Κύπρου, στη βάση λύσης διζωνικής δικοινοτικής ομοσπονδίας, σύμφωνα με τα Ψηφίσματα του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ· μιας λύσης δίκαιης, βιώσιμης και λειτουργικής, συμβατής με το ευρωπαϊκό κεκτημένο, που θα διασφαλίζει τα δικαιώματα και την ευημερία όλων των Κυπρίων, και θα δικαιώνει τη θυσία όσων υπερασπίστηκαν με τη ζωή τους την πατρίδα μας.

***************

Announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

on the sombre anniversary of the Turkish invasion

This year marks fifty-one years since the Turkish invasion. Fifty-one years of ongoing occupation and flagrant violations of the fundamental principles of international law and the human rights of the Cypriot people by Türkiye: of the displaced, the enclaved, the missing persons, and their families.

The passage of time does not erase memory, nor does it nullify the continuing violations or the responsibility of the occupying power. It does not distract us from Türkiye’s unlawful efforts to create faits accompli and to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, a Member State of the United Nations (UN) and of the European Union (EU).

The resumption of negotiations, based on the agreed UN framework, remains the highest priority of the Government and the only path to ending the occupation and the unlawful division of our island. Our efforts to build the necessary conditions for a return to meaningful negotiations will continue with unwavering determination and commitment to international law and the fundamental principles and values of the EU.

The Government of the Republic of Cyprus remains fully committed to the goal of the liberation and reunification of Cyprus, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions; a just and viable solution, in line with the acquis communautaire; a solution that will guarantee the rights and wellbeing of all Cypriots, while honouring the sacrifice of those who gave their lives defending our country.