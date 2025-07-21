$10b for saving lives: Aussie firm backs big, bold fund for global rescues

$10b for saving lives

A global need for billions of dollars for emergency response is on track to be realised with the radical $10b Project Rescue Disaster Relief Unification Fund.

It’s tragic that the world is fully equipped to take lives, but not to save them, and the Project Rescue Disaster Relief Unification Fund aims to turn that around.” — Richard Bruinsma

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A critical global need for billions of dollars for emergency disaster response and rescue is on track to be realised with the launch of the radical $10b Project Rescue Disaster Relief Unification Fund.The unprecedented ‘mega fund’ has been backed by international Australian firm Public Safety Training & Response Group, which also has response operations in the UK and USA – within eight hours response time for disasters anywhere on the planet.“It’s tragic that the world is fully equipped to take lives, but not to save them, and the Project Rescue Disaster Relief Unification Fund aims to turn that around,” said a Public Safety Training & Response Group spokesperson.“Reported natural disasters have increased five-fold since the 1970s , and today these disasters cost the global economy upwards of US$400b annually .“Governments and non-government organisations are increasingly stretched. Emergency response funding has been inconsistent for years, and the status quo simply isn't sustainable.“Project Rescue is a big, bold, smart and forward-looking solution. It will transform emergency response, enabling investors to contribute to a meaningful cause while engaging in a high-impact financial ecosystem.“The UN notes that for every $1 spent on prevention, we gain up to $15 in post-disaster recovery benefit , so it makes sense to use smart new means like Project Rescue to raise the needed funds.“The Disaster Relief Unification Fund represents revolutionary change to disaster response globally — it reveals that the future of saving lives lies in radical collaboration, decentralised infrastructure, and bold innovation.”The Disaster Relief Unification Fund is open to partnerships with governments, NGOs, tech innovators, and blockchain philanthropists who share a vision for a more resilient world.Learn more about Project Rescue: https://www projectrescue .xyz/Track Project Rescue on CoinMarketCap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.