ALLATRA Joins Faith & Freedom Coalition Event in D.C., Addressing Religious Liberty and Human Rights Violations

Paula White‑Cain; Jenny S. Korn; Mike Johnson; Taliy Shkurupiy; Olga Schmidt; Dr. Alveda King; Valerie Smian; Senator Ted Cruz at Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference Rep. Brian Jack; Rep. Lisa McGlain; Sen. Ted Cruz; Ralph Reed, Founder & Chairman, Faith and Freedom Coalition; Rep. Mark Harris; Valerie Smian, ALLATRA IPM; Olga Schmidt, Creative Society; Taliy Shkurupiy, ALLATRA IPM at Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference Pastor Mark Burns, Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships and Events, ALLATRA IPM; Olga Schmidt, President of the Creative Society at Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference Bishop Kelvin L. Cobaris and Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships and Events, ALLATRA IPM at Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships & Events, and Taliy Shkurupiy, Global Systems & Research Analyst at ALLATRA IPM, interviewed by The Epoch Times and NTD News

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement and the Creative Society representatives attended the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference, held June 26–28, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The event convened members of Congress, esteemed religious leaders, distinguished academics, and representatives of civic organizations for a substantive dialogue on the role of faith, freedom, and democracy in contemporary society. One of the key themes of the conference was the protection and promotion of freedom of religion and belief—a fundamental right enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and recognized under international law.Among those who addressed the gathering were House Speaker Mike Johnson; U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, Eric Schmitt and Ted Cruz; U.S. Representatives Lisa McClain, Lee Zeldin, Brian Jack, Mark Harris, Barry Loudermilk and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer; Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter; Pastor Mark Burns; Dr. Alveda King; Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition; and Mary Thomas, CEO of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, as well as other distinguished leaders. The conference welcomed Jenny Korn and Paula White, representatives of the White House Faith Office, and featured a special recorded address from President Donald Trump.During the conference, representatives from ALLATRA and the Creative Society had the opportunity to speak with several public figures and faith leaders. Discussions centered on the importance of protecting religious freedom, promoting interfaith dialogue, and raising awareness about threats to civil liberties and democratic institutions.ALLATRA representatives engaged in a discussion with Pastor Mark Burns on the global importance of safeguarding religious liberty and upholding the universal right to freedom of belief and expression. Particular attention was given to violations committed by entities that restrict these freedoms, including those that undermine democratic principles and human rights.A key focus was the Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religions and Sects (RACIRS), an organization known for promoting so-called “anti-cult” rhetoric. RACIRS has actively targeted and sought to suppress faith-based and civil society groups that advocate for democracy, human rights, and freedoms, including non-governmental organizations such as ALLATRA. The ALLATRA representatives underscored concerns regarding RACIRS’s tactics, which include the harassment, dehumanization, and persecution of organizations and individuals whose principles or activities do not align with RACIRS’s ideology.ALLATRA itself has been declared “extremist” in the Russian Federation, following a sustained dehumanizing and discrediting campaign led by RACIRS and its affiliates. The delegates raised alarms about RACIRS’s expanding influence, noting that its affiliates operate in parts of Europe and Ukraine as well.The conversation further addressed the proliferation of anti-cult rhetoric—including that promoted by RACIRS—and its detrimental impact on civil society, both in the United States and globally.Following up on these concerns, Valeria Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships and Events at ALLATRA IPM, held a discussion with Bishop Kelvin L. Cobaris about religious persecution connected to anti-cult networks, including those affiliated with RACIRS. These networks have reportedly targeted members of a range of Christian denominations—including Pentecostal, Baptist, Evangelical, and other religious communities—around the world.Continuing their dialogue on religious freedom, ALLATRA representatives held meaningful discussions with Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, focusing on the vital role of interfaith understanding and the worldwide protection of religious liberty as a cornerstone of democracy.As part of ongoing discussions, Valeria Smian met with the vice president of the Young Jewish Conservatives to affirm the importance and the need for strong protections against antisemitism and all forms of religious or ethnic discrimination.Additionally, participants from ALLATRA engaged in dialogue with numerous representatives of human rights organizations on the shared goals of promoting religious liberty and interfaith dialogue. They emphasized the vital connection between religious freedom and the broader framework of human rights and democratic principles.ALLATRA representatives were also interviewed by several media outlets during the conference.In an interview with The Epoch Times, Valeria Smian discussed the global environmental threat posed by micro- and nanoplastics, referencing the ALLATRA analytical report “Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis.” The report was prepared in collaboration with Bolivian Catholic University and Juan Misael Saracho Autonomous University, which served as institutional peer-review partners. It also involved scientific input from the international project Creative Society. In May 2025, the report was presented to the Vatican Office and personally to the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Following this, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV granted an Apostolic Blessing , which extends to Ms. Ovtsynova, those who are dear to her, and all the volunteers of ALLATRA. The creation of this report was, in many ways, inspired by the blessing that His Holiness Pope Francis bestowed upon ALLATRA in 2024. The publication represents a comprehensive interdisciplinary analysis encompassing the ecological, climatic, medical, physical, and chemical dimensions of the destructive influence that micro- and nanoplastics exert on the biosphere and human health.Valerie Smian and Taliy Shkurupiy (Global Systems and Research Analyst of ALLATRA IPM) also participated in an interview with NTD News, where they raised concerns about international violations of religious freedom and the erosion of democratic values. During the conversation, they highlighted the actions of individuals such as Alexander Dvorkin, president of the Russian organization RACIRS, whose work has drawn criticism from scholars and civil society advocates for undermining the principles of religious freedom and democracy.Taliy Shkurupiy, Global Systems and Research Analyst of ALLATRA IPM, gave interviews to The Epoch Times and NTD News, where he discussed the influence of Alexander Dvorkin and the international anti-cult network. Analyst Mr. Shkurupiy emphasized that this network represents a significant threat to freedom and democracy, as it promotes intolerance and orchestrates campaigns of persecution against groups like Falun Gong and others. He highlighted how such activities, often justified as efforts to “protect society,” in reality, undermine human rights and contribute to discrimination against spiritual, religious movements, and civil society organizations.ALLATRA representatives participated in the event to stay informed and engage in global discussions on issues of human dignity, freedom, and ethical responsibility for educational and informational purposes, in line with their mission.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, for promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its work, ALLATRA IPM received Apostolic Blessings from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in 2025 and His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024 for its efforts to protect the environment and preserve creation.About Creative SocietyThe mission of the Creative Society is to draw the world's attention to global natural disasters, study their causes, and find solutions. They aim to create conditions for global cooperation among scientists to protect human life, uphold international human rights, and prevent further natural disasters.

