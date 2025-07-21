ScribeEMR Showcases Medical Coding and AI Scribing Solutions At 2025 FACHC Annual Conference: Bridging Care & Community

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR , a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing, coding, auditing, and medical office services will exhibit at the Florida Association of Community Health Centers (FACHC) 2025 Annual Conference: Bridging Care & Community, July 21-22, at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate, in Championsgate, Florida, Booth #8.Representatives from ScribeEMR, and its medical coding subsidiary CodeEMR , will discuss their solutions for streamlining medical charting, maximizing revenue and ensuring coding compliance with hundreds of community health leaders from Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) that provide care to patients in underserved areas throughout Florida.AI Scribing for Optimizing RevenueThis year, ScribeEMR will focus on the revenue generating advantages of its ScribeRyte AI system, which leverages ambient clinical intelligence to produce real-time, voice-driven documentation, and deliver accurate, structured SOAP notes that integrate seamlessly with most EMRs and specialty platforms including orthopaedics, urgent care, emergency medicine, dermatology primary care."ScribeRyte AI is redefining the future of clinical documentation for FQHCs and other community health centers, delivering virtually 100% accurate clinical notes instantly during a patient visit," says Terry Ciesla. "With the click of a button, providers can be assured their clinical encounters are being captured, including subtle details like medical intent, terminology and tone, with little to no need for revisions. The time they used to spend charting can now be used to provide greater access to patients and increase revenue.”ScribeEMR’s technology team built the ScribeRyte AI system based on actual live, virtual scribing encounters. With minimal training, it intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note.ScribeRyte AI offers customized solutions for providers who want to use AI in tandem with existing ScribeEMR virtual scribes or as a standalone system. It also generates codes that serve as a reference guide to correctly capture billable patient encounter information.Coding Specificity to Capture PaymentCodeEMR provides medical coding and auditing services with the specificity needed to address the challenges and requirements of FQHCs, who are now in danger of losing crucial federal funding.“Medicaid is a critical revenue source many FQHCs rely on for as much as 30-50% of their operating budgets. Impending cuts will likely lead to fewer patient visits and billable services, and create unprecedented uncompensated care burdens,” says Vice President of Coding Business Development Paul Ferrazza.“It will be more important than ever to code to the highest level of specificity to optimize CMS reimbursements and ensure proper payment for all commercial services,” he adds. “CodeEMR has the deep expertise in FQHC medical coding and auditing necessary to achieve favorable 2026 cost reporting and HRSA ratings that will allow FQHCs to continue serving their communities.”About the 2025 FACHC Annual ConferenceThe Florida Association of Community Health Centers, Inc. (FACHC) is the leading state advocate for community-based healthcare programs, focusing on Florida’s Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). The Association plays a vital role in educating federal, state, and local policymakers about healthcare issues and the role health centers play in Florida’s healthcare system. Its annual conference has grown to include more than 500 attendees, 76 exhibitors, a large-scale networking event, and five educational tracks.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and community health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn

