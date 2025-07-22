Fasoo Expands Globally with Wrapsody eCo Cloud Update, Enhancing Supply Chain Security & Virtual Deal Room Capabilities

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced a major update to Wrapsody eCo Cloud, its SaaS platform for secure external collaboration.

The update highlights Fasoo’s ongoing expansion of its data-centric security innovations across all industries and company sizes, strengthening its position in the growing markets for secure virtual deal rooms and supply chain data protection.

“As supply chain cyberattacks surge, organizations are shifting investment toward securing third-party collaboration,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Wrapsody eCo Cloud enables organizations to streamline the advanced data protection process, making it transparent and secure for all partners and elevating the security posture of their entire supply chain.”

As high-profile breaches involving third parties persist, organizations are prioritizing secure collaboration across their extended ecosystem. Wrapsody eCo Cloud is designed to prevent data leakage in external collaboration by securing files themselves, not just the perimeter.

It automatically encrypts shared documents and applies dynamic permission controls that can be adjusted or revoked at any time. All user actions are logged for full traceability, supporting compliance and real-time monitoring.

The platform offers a virtual deal room environment where project files, drawings, and messages are shared and synchronized in real time. Document virtualization ensures users always access the latest version, while all collaboration and chat histories are centralized around workgroups for streamlined operations.

These capabilities are especially valuable in industries with complex supply chains or frequent partner interactions, such as manufacturing, semiconductor, automotive, and energy.

To further improve user experience, the update enhances integrations with commonly used tools like Dropbox and Microsoft Outlook. Users can easily import or export files between Dropbox and Wrapsody eCo workgroups, and Outlook Add-ins allow teams to generate workgroups or share attachments directly from email. Non-sensitive files can also be shared via simple URLs, eliminating unnecessary downloads for external stakeholders.

With demand rising for SaaS-based data security and collaboration solutions, Fasoo is well-positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities. By scaling its content-centric technologies across broader enterprise ecosystems, Fasoo aims to widen its customer profiles and strengthen its leadership in supply chain data protection.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/wrapsody-eco/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

