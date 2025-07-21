Intrinseque Health Officially Launches Malaysia Entity in Melaka

Intrinseque Health is proud to announce the official inauguration of its new entity, Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

We Build & Execute Complex Clinical Supply Plans” — Intrinseque Health

MELAKA, MALAYSIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health is proud to announce the official inauguration of its new entity, Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. The opening ceremony took place on Friday, 18th July 2025, at the company’s newly established premises.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of YAB Datuk Seri Utama Ab Rauf bin Yusoh, Honourable Chief Minister of Melaka, along with distinguished guests, government officials, and members of the healthcare and life sciences community.

In his address, the Honourable Chief Minister of Melaka thanked and welcomed Intrinseque Health for choosing Melaka as its Malaysian headquarters, and extended his administration’s full support to help the company achieve its goals for the state and the country.

In his welcome speech, Mr. Nitin Jain, President and CEO of Intrinseque Health, shared that establishing this new entity in Melaka marks a key milestone in the company’s Asia-Pacific expansion strategy. The entity will serve as a base to strengthen operations across Southeast Asia, supporting drug development, clinical trials, and clinical supply chain activities in the region.

Mr. Jain emphasized that this is not just an operational setup, but a symbol of the company’s long-term commitment to Malaysia—creating sustainable value, investing in local talent, and fostering collaboration with government and institutional partners. The company aims to create over 500 jobs for Melaka residents within the next five years through expanding operations and strategic partnerships in Malaysia.

He further added that this newly opened facility will play a critical role in extending access to clinical research support services across Malaysia and the wider Asia-Pacific region - streamlining global clinical trials while ensuring compliance with regional and country-specific regulatory requirements.

As part of its continued investment, Mr. Jain announced that Intrinseque Health’s future plans for Melaka include establishment of a GMP warehouse and storage facility—a state-of-the-art infrastructure and the only one in Melaka, dedicated to supporting drug development and clinical trials. This GMP unit will not only serve the Asia-Pacific region but will also support the company’s global operations.

During the ceremony, as part of its efforts to support the state’s development, Intrinseque Health sponsored two electric paramedic scooters, which were presented by the Honourable Chief Minister of Melaka to the Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia (APM), Malaysia Civil Defence Force. Mr. Jain reaffirmed the company’s continued commitment to contributing to Melaka’s growth and supporting the Chief Minister’s vision for the state’s development and well-being of its residents.

A special note of appreciation was extended to Mr. Teng Boon Joo, a long-time supporter and spokesperson for Intrinseque Health, whose dedicated coordination and support were instrumental in the successful setup of the Malaysia entity and inauguration planning.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Teng Boon Joo remarked, “Intrinseque Health’s commitment to Melaka is a strong reflection of the infrastructure and opportunities the state offers to multinational organizations seeking to establish their headquarters in Malaysia.”

Intrinseque Health also expressed its sincere gratitude to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and thanked Mr. Jaibalan Harirajan, Director, for the support and guidance provided throughout the setup and launch process.

Additionally, Mr. Jain extended his heartfelt thanks to Tan Sri Syed Mohd Yusof bin Tun Syed Nasir, Tan Sri Datuk Seri M Kayveas, Datuk Wira (Dr.) Hajah Radhuana binti Salleh, Datuk Teng Swee Eng, Datuk Ng Peng Hong, and Dato Wira Saudara Gan Tian Loo for their unwavering support in helping the company achieve this important milestone.

As part of its innovation roadmap, Mr. Jain also announced the development of Intrinseque Health’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform, tailored to the clinical supply chain industry. The company has been officially awarded Malaysia Digital (MD) status by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and thanked Mr. Kamelinder Singh for his ongoing support and encouragement.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. The organization is also in the process of obtaining ISO 27001 certification to further enhance its information security management systems. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia (Melaka) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients’ life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

Intrinseque Health - An EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and GDPMDS, A Global Clinical Supply Chain Organisation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.