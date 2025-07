Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Athens Rome Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Belmont Goshen Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

Special Audit

7/3/2017 TO 9/18/2019 Special Audit FFR

Coshocton Keene Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of North Olmsted

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Cleveland Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mayfield Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Delaware Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Thompson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Madison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Union Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Columbus Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Metropolitan Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Hilliard

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Gallia Gallia County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Springfield Township Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Highland Fairfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Paint Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hocking Village of Laurelville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Holmes East Holmes Fire and Emergency Medical Services District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Bloomfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Village of Oak Hill

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Jefferson Village of Dillonvale

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Lake Village of Timberlake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Licking Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Alexandria Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas Toledo Home Healthcare, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Madison Madison County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Madison County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Medina Ohio Transit Risk Pool

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Elizabeth Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Village of Beallsville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Montgomery Harrison Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Miamisburg

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Muskingum Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Bearfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland Richland County Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wightman's Grove Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Scioto Porter Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Seneca Pleasant Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Shelby Fort Loramie Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Steel Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Deerfield Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Mason Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wood Wayne Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Custar

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Rossford

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination BORMA, Inc.

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Weston Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyandot Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit

