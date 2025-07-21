Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/1 BA Home in Downtown Richmond VA's Bellevue Neighborhood Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online bidding on a 3BR/1BA Tudor Revival style home with fenced rear yard and patio, 2nd floor deck and public utilities on Wed., July 23.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 3 BR/1 BA Tudor Revival style home with fenced rear yard and patio, 2nd floor deck, public utilities and conveniently located just off Laburnum and Chamberlayne Avenues on Wednesday, July 23 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“An estate has contracted us to market and sell this home that will make a wonderful primary residence or investment,” said Nicholls. “Bid now and make it yours.”
“The property is conveniently located just off Laburnum and Chamberlayne Avenues, minutes from Interstates 95, 64 & 195, less than a mile from Ginter Park, 1 mile or less to all schools, 1 mile to downtown Richmond, 3 miles to VCU, 3 miles to Amazon Fulfillment Center, 4.5 miles to VCU Medical Center, and a short drive to Richmond International Airport, Short Pump, Mechanicsville, Chesterfield & Ashland, VA,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.
Strauss further noted that the property is located within the city limits of Richmond, VA in the Northside neighborhood of Bellevue and offers walkability to local amenities, parks and green space.
The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below.
Date: Online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, July 23 @ 3PM EDT.
Location of the property: 1222 Greycourt Ave., Richmond, VA 23227
Move-in ready 3 BR/1 BA home Tudor Revival style home on .12 +/- acre lot in the Bellevue neighborhood of Richmond, VA
• The home measures 1,600 +/- sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, utility room housing the laundry and furnace, & attic
• Hardwood flooring
• Front & rear porch; rear 2nd floor deck; cobblestone style rear patio, front & side walkways; fenced spacious rear yard
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com
