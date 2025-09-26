Bidding Set To Close on a 3BR/1BA Home Minutes From I-81 in Martinsburg, WV Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

3 BR/1 BA single level brick original owner home on .17 +/- acre lot in the Eastern Heights neighborhood of Martinsburg, WV. This home measures 1,224 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace; sun room; attic; crawl space

140 Capital Dr., Martinsburg, WV 25401

140 Capital Dr., Martinsburg, WV 25401

140 Capital Dr., Martinsburg, WV 25401

140 Capital Dr., Martinsburg, WV 25401

140 Capital Dr., Martinsburg, WV 25401

Well Maintained Home That is Perfect for a Primary Residence or a Great Addition to Your Rental Portfolio Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a solid 3 BR/1 BA single level brick home on .17 +/- acre lot with an attached garage and carport, 2 storage sheds.”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a solid 3 BR/1 BA single level brick home on .17 +/- acre lot with an attached garage and carport, 2 storage sheds and conveniently located just off Rt. 9 and only 2 miles to I-81 in Martinsburg, WV on Friday, October 3 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“The owner has relocated to a more manageable living environment, and their Power of Attorney has contracted us to market and sell this solid single level brick home,” said Nicholls. “After some updating & modernization, this well maintained home will make an excellent primary residence or investment property. Bid live on site or live online and make it yours.”

“The property is conveniently located just off Rt. 9 and only 1.5 miles to Rt. 11, 1 mile to downtown Martinsburg, 2 miles to I-81, 5 miles to Proctor & Gamble, 6 miles to FedEx, 6.5 miles to Quad, 10.5 miles to Shepherdstown, and a short drive to Berkeley Springs, WV, Hagerstown & Frederick, MD, and Winchester & Leesburg, VA,” said Brian Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.

The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Damewood.

 Friday, October 3 @ 11:00AM EDT --- 140 Capital Dr., Martinsburg, WV 25401
• Solid and well maintained 3 BR/1 BA single level brick original owner home on .17 +/- acre lot in the Eastern Heights neighborhood of Martinsburg, WV
• This home measures 1,224 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace; sun room; attic; crawl space; single car attached garage (312 +/- sf.)
• Flooring: laminate wood and vinyl
• Front porch; 2 paved asphalt driveways
• Heating: propane forced air & fireplace; Cooling: central AC
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• Asphalt driveway w/large asphalt parking pad; garden/storage shed
• Carport; 2 storage sheds
• Although not currently in use, the home is wired for a security system

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Brian Damewood
Damewood Auctioneers
+1 540-454-2326
info@nichollsauction.com
