MPM Enterprises, LLC Announces Inspiring AUDIO STEM Book for Kids: 'Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series Air Pollution'

Environmental Eddie assists teachers, parents, and caregivers in teaching children how to solve air pollution through the use of STEM/STEAM supported critical thinking skills." — Mary Lou Nayler

“Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education – Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series: Air Pollution.” This engaging, educational book is now available in print and eBook formats and can be ordered through Amazon.

Created by author Al Chaney, MBA, this vibrant and imaginative book introduces Environmental Eddie, a 10-year-old hero who is determined to fight air pollution after hearing a news report about rising pollution levels in his city. Eddie embarks on a scientific adventure, mentored by Dr. Anna von Smart, and guided by knowledge from a mystical Scroll, as he joins an environmental academy to become a problem-solving environmental protector.

This immersive book incorporates:

• Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

• Fantasy, Science Fiction, and Multiverse Elements

• Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Skills

• NGSS and Common Core Standards Integration

• Interactive features: puzzles, coloring pages, workbook samples, donation templates, afterschool program starter guides, and even a grant proposal sample.

sample.

“Environmental Eddie assists teachers and parents in teaching children how to reduce air pollution through the use of critical thinking… Al’s book will inspire your soul!”

— James Malinchak, ABC’s Secret Millionaire Star, National Speaker, Bestselling Author

"Environmental Eddie assists teachers, parents, and caregivers in teaching children how to solve air pollution through the use of STEM/STEAM supported critical thinking skills."

— Mary Lou Nayler, PhD., Sacramento State University, Career/Tech Ed. Assistant Professor (Retired) and national Presidential STEM Taskforce

“A valuable resource for developing empathy and environmental awareness through age-appropriate science learning.”

— Dr. Mousumi De, University of Redlands

“This book teaches transferable life skills in a fun and engaging way.”

— Virginia Wiggins, M.S.E.E., Georgia Tech, Defense Consultant

With its captivating story and educational depth, Environmental Eddie encourages kids to care for the Earth and equips them with the knowledge to make a difference.

About the Author: Al Chaney, MBA, is a retired Integrated Waste Management Specialist with the California Environmental Protection Agency. He brings decades of environmental expertise, having helped divert thousands of tons of waste from landfills and creating greener campuses across California.

Availability: Print and eBook versions are available now:

🔗 Order here on Amazon:

https://a.co/d/0ReGtNA

Contact for School Visits, Licensing & Media Inquiries

📧 Email: eddie@environmental-eddie.com

📞 Phone: 256-441-2974

🌐 Website: https://environmental-eddie.com

Licensing Opportunities: MPM Enterprises, LLC owns all IP rights to Environmental Eddie, including copyrights, trademarks, and designs. Licensing inquiries are welcome!

Al Chaney, MBA President/CEO

MPM Enterprises, LLC

PO BOX 197 Madison, AL 35758

https://environmental-eddie.com

