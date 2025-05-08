Corramedical Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

The Corramedical Scientific Advisory Board meeting in New York City May 3, 2025

To Accelerate Company’s Mission to Make Precision Medicine Available to More Patients; Thought Leaders in Pathology, Oncology, Radiology, and Genomic Sequencing

Patients with advanced cancer who require systemic therapy should absolutely have NGS ... given the tumor-agnostic biomarkers and other disease specific biomarkers that predict treatment response.” — David Solit, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corramedical , Inc. announced today it has established a 5-member Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of clinical and scientific experts to advise it on its products designed to maximize the clinical utility of biopsies. The SAB held its inaugural meeting on Saturday, May 3rd in New York City, just as the company’s first product, the Crow’s Nestᵀᴹ Biopsy Catchment System, is nearing its U.S. launch.“We are honored that thought leaders in Pathology, Oncology, Interventional Radiology, and Genomic Sequencing are advising us on our technology and our product line,” said Alexander Arrow, MD, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Corramedical, Inc. “Their guidance is advancing the march toward the day when all biopsied patients receive the benefits of molecular testing. No cancer patient whose tumor is caused by a druggable mutation should be sent only to chemotherapy when targeted therapy is available.”“Not every patient with cancer is getting NGS.” said David Solit, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, referring to Next Generation Sequencing for solid tumor cancer patients. “Patients with advanced cancer who require systemic therapy should absolutely have NGS, as a guide to treatment selection given the tumor-agnostic biomarkers and other disease specific biomarkers that predict treatment response. Often molecularly guided treatments are more effective and less toxic. The Crow’s Nest can facilitate rapid and accurate treatment selection.”The five members of the Corramedical SAB are:Shannon J. McCall, MDVice Chair for Translational Research and Director of the Duke Biospecimen Repository & Precision Pathology Center at Duke University. A member of the Duke Cancer Institute’s Executive Committee, Dr. McCall is Principal Investigator for the NCI’s Cooperative Human Tissue Network Southern Division. Dr. McCall’s published work contributed to the understanding of the unmet need for Corramedical’s Crow’s Nestᵀᴹ Biopsy Catchment System, in particular her seminal paper “Precision Pathology as Part of Precision Medicine: Are we Optimizing Patient’s Interests in Prioritizing Use of Limited Tissue Samples” J. of Clin. Onc. Prec. Onc., 2019.David L. Waldman, MD, PhD, FSIR, FACREditor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Interventional Radiology and author of Interventional Radiology Secrets. Professor and Chief Medical IT Development Officer at University of Rochester Medical Center. A nationally recognized academic leader in interventional radiology, Dr. Waldman has received lifetime and distinguished service awards from major radiology societies and serves as a board examiner for the American Board of Radiology.Maher Albitar, MDFounder and CEO of Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC). Former Chief Medical Officer and SVP of R&D at NeoGenomics, where he led its transition to advanced molecular testing. Previously held leadership roles at Quest Diagnostics and was a tenured professor at MD Anderson. Author of over 300 publications and lead inventor on 50 patents and patent applications, Dr. Albitar’s mission, which he has made into GTC’s mission -- to expand access to individualized precision medicine -- aligns directly with Corramedical’s goals.David B. Solit, MDMedical oncologist and Director of the Kravis Center for Molecular Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). He also serves as Chief of Molecular Medicine and holds the Geoffrey Beene Chair for Cancer Research. Dr. Solit pioneered the use of whole genome sequencing methods to identify occult predictors of drug response, work that serves as the basis for the NCI Extraordinary Responder Initiative. He also co-leads the MSK-IMPACT(Integrated Mutation Profiling of Actionable Cancer Targets) targeted tumor-sequencing initiative at MSK. It is used to detect mutations and other critical changes in the genes of both rare and common cancers.David R. Braxton, MDChief of Molecular Pathology Services at Hoag Hospital and Cancer Institute, where he leads molecular diagnostics for personalized oncology. Board certified in pathology and molecular genetics, he chairs the pathology working group for the Caris Life Sciences Precision Oncology Alliance. Dr. Braxton is a leader in integrating genomic profiling into clinical practice at a major regional cancer center.About Corramedical, Inc.Corramedical's mission is to provide clinicians with the tools needed so that every solid tumor cancer patient has an opportunity to be treated with precision medicine oncologic therapy. The company has a three-product line-up (one on the market and two more in development), each designed to do this by making use of all the cellular resources extracted from biopsy patients: One for use after core needle biopsies, one after fine needle aspirate procedures, and one after solid tissue excisions. All are designed to provide the benefit of high-quality nucleic acid material from which to run molecular testing and thereby qualify patients for targeted therapy drugs, using what would have been medical waste.For updates, find Corramedical online at www.corramedical.com , and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/corramed/ Corramedical is an EvoNexus portfolio company.Crow’s Nestᵀᴹ, One Biopsy, Many Answersᵀᴹ, and Biopsy Catchmentᵀᴹ are trademarks of Corramedical, Inc.For further information, please contact:

Corramedical Crow's Nest Biopsy Catchment System

