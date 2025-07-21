The Devel's Between the Beads is Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

The Devil's Between the Beads Lynn Yvonne Moon, Author Indignor House Logo

Lynn Yvonne Moon's controversial novel based on a true story of being raise in a coven is schedule for release August 1, 2025 - now available for pre-order

Conspiracies are fun and entertaining. The only thing to be afraid of are the facts that surround them.” — Lynn Yvonne Moon

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning author, Lynn Yvonne Moon, surpassed all expectations with her latest release, The Devil's Between the Beads . Based on a true story, Lynn weaves a tale more horrifying and awakening than Rosemary's Baby or more terrifying than The Amityville Horror. The story begins with young Winifred being raise deeply inside the Catholic religion. But she was only ten when she lost her virginity to a group of warlocks, and at age fifteen, her grandmother bonded her with a demon. Now and in her twenties, young Winnifred must rid herself of her demonic mate by traveling through Hell to traverse the Endless Maze. Her only hope is gaining support from a more powerful demon, but one she also falls in love with.The Devil’s Between the Beads is a story of love, betrayal, and honesty that examines Catholic values that run parallel to the lines of demonic lure. The reader walks with ancient demons that dwell within the many cities dotting the landscape of the Underworld.Author Michael Wexler states, "It's a terrifying journey through a reality so brutal that the only escape is fantasy."Lynn delves into the theory of religion comparing it to demonic worship. Her novel follows a young girl through a life where she prays to God on Sundays and sacrifices to the devil on Saturdays. Weaving through the supernatural, Lynn unveils an unusual story of demonic possession, self-awakening, and spiritual growth.According to many, the Antichrist is here. The devil is real. Lynn writes about social issues that plague our younger generation. With so many joining clubs at school that centers around Satan, her desire to awaken others to the truth compelled her to write this story.Those who have read the novel claim they couldn't sleep. The idea of what young girls indoctrinated into covens must endure was a truth they didn't want to face. But it's a truth Lynn claims must be told. Satan Clubs are real," Lynn said. "These kids need to understand the doors they are opening, the bonds they are creating. Bonds that cannot be broken. Bonds that will haunt their souls forever."The Devil's Between the Beads was written to bring the light through the dark and awaken the souls of those choosing the path to Hell. It is her way to reach out, praying her words save as many young souls as possible.The book is available for pre-order and is schedule for official release August 1st, 2025.ISBN 978-1-953278-579 Hard BackISBN 978-1-953278-586 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-593 E-Book

