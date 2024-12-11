Vermilion Harvest - Playtime at the Bagh Makes #1 Best Seller on Amazon for Historical Romance

Vermilion Harvest, Playtime at the Bagh Reenita Malhotra Hora Indignor House Logo

Bestselling author, Reenita M. Hora, again breaks the ceiling with Vermilion Harvest - Playtime at the Bagh by launching to the number one spot on AMAZON!

Read it!” — Saugata Mukherjee

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most unforgiving events in human history is totally captured in Reenita M. Hora 's most recent release, Vermilion Harvest - Playtime at the Bagh Indignor House readers have grabbed history, entwined with love, and delved into this tragic story by pushing Reenita to the #1 spot on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.Vermilion Harvest - Playtime at the Bagh, just released in eBook format, was immediately pushed to the top of the bestseller list again! Currently, Vermilion Harvest is being gobbled up by fans worldwide.We thank all our readers for her sudden success. Just take a look as these ratings!#1 New Release in 20th Century Historical Romance eBooks#2 New Release in 20th Century Historical Romance#77 New Release in Historical Fiction#86 New Release in Historical Romance (Kindle Store)#91 New Release in Historical Romances (Books)#11 Best Seller in 20th Century Historical Romance eBooks#40 Best Seller in 20th Century Historical Romance#54 Best Seller in 20th Century Historical FictionCan we push Vermilion Harvest to the NY Times Bestseller list and bring attention to what happens when military runs amuck with no civilian oversight? Could Vermilion Harvest happen again, perhaps tomorrow?Reenita is an editor, writer, and script supervisor for notable publications and platforms such as National Geographic Kids, Disney India, Cartoon Network Asia, the New York Times, and CNN. She has garnered numerous awards including the Eric Hoffer Book Award, the IndieReader Discovery Award, Santa Barbara International Screenplay Award, Script2Comic, Launchpad, and Emerging Screenwriters awards. She currently produces two podcasts: the True Fiction Project (unscripted to scripted) and Shadow Realm (narrative fiction).Saugata Mukherjee, Entertainment India / WarnerMedia orders everyone to just, "Read it!" According to Saugata, "Reenita Hora creates a stunning love story during troubled times, amidst one of the darkest events in modern Indian history."Will Vermilion Harvest bring a bright light to such a dark time? Perhaps bring attention and ensure that evil history never repeats itself?Vermilion Harvest begins in a politically tense Amritsar, India, where Aruna, an Anglo-Indian schoolteacher, and Ayaz, a feisty Muslim law student, fall in love only to discover that courting openly is easier said than done. Not only are they from different communities, but his political activism during the tumultuous year of 1919 comes at the cost to their romance. Against the deadline of a military order, Aruna, who is only nineteen, must find her lover and warn him about Colonel Dyer’s impending attack on Jallianwala Bagh.An attack that is eventually heard around the world. Playtime at the Bagh during Baishakhi is a metaphor for Colonel Dyer’s rain of bullets released upon thousands on that one fateful day of April 13th, 1919. Love, hate, denial, and betrayal are wrapped inside this single love story capturing today’s hope with yesterday’s despair.Indignor House challenges any reader to not shed a tear while turning the pages of this exciting love story that is wrapped so tightly within the lines of history that one fails to remember what day it is. A tragic history still felt by millions, echoing through the rotation of time. The Jallianwala Bagh could only be exited on one side, as the others were blocked. After stationing the only exit with his troops, Colonel Dyer ordered his men to shoot randomly at the crowd, continuing to fire even as the protestors tried to flee.Women and men were shot down as they hovered to protect their children. Dyer's troop continued to fire until their ammunition was exhausted, and the only thing allowed to flow freely was their blood. Britain never formally apologized for the massacre but did express a "deep regret" in 2019. Perhaps Vermilion Harvest will awaken that country to count their blessings and send their apologies to the citizens of India for that most horrendous and unforgivable day.For history lovers everywhere or if you're just wanting a good read to sweep you away to a different time and a different world, Vermilion Harvest - Playtime at the Bagh by Reenita M. Hora is just the book for you. Available where all great books are sold.ISBN 978-1-953278-51-7 Hard BackISBN 978-1-953278-52-4 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-53-1 E-BookThank you, Reenita, for such an exciting but eye-opening read. A true love story which can only be written from the heart.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.