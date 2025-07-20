Mayor Bowser to Tour National Geographic Museum of Exploration

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 21 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join the National Geographic Society for a hard hat tour of the new Museum of Exploration, which is slated to open in mid-2026.

The over 100,000-square-foot museum will bring a dynamic, family-friendly destination to Downtown DC and support Mayor Bowser’s efforts to welcome more visitors and lean into DC’s growing entertainment economy. These priorities are central to her Fiscal Year 2026 Budget, Grow DC, which outlines a bold plan to drive economic growth, create jobs and support local businesses. Learn more at budget.dc.gov.



When:

Monday, July 21, 11 am

Press Arrival: 10 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Darien Wright, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, National Geographic Society

Emily Dunham, Chief Campus and Experiences Officer, National Geographic Society

Leona Agouridis, President, Golden Triangle BID



Where:

National Geographic Museum of Exploration

1145 17th Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Farragut North Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 17th St & Rhode Island Ave NW*

The tour will feature an active construction site. Personal Protective Equipment (hardhat and glasses) will be provided. Appropriate footwear (covering the entire foot and no heels) and long pants are mandatory. Press cameras will not be allowed in certain construction areas of the tour.

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media availability following the event. To view, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

