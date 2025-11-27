Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Shop Local on Small Business Saturday and Throughout the Holiday Season

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) are encouraging residents and visitors to celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping locally, exploring neighborhood shops, and supporting the makers, boutiques, and community-based stores that add character, culture, and energy to all parts of the District. This holiday season offers a chance to find unique gifts, enjoy festive markets, and support local entrepreneurs and creatives.

“This holiday season, we’re encouraging residents and visitors to shop local and show up for the small businesses that make DC so special,” said Mayor Bowser. “When you shop small, you’re fueling our city’s economy. So make your list, check it twice, and go support a DC business this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.”

Across DC, holiday markets, neighborhood retailers, and locally crafted goods highlight the entrepreneurs and creatives who power the city’s small business ecosystem. Each purchase helps maintain local jobs, strengthen commercial corridors, and keep dollars circulating in the community.

“Shopping local is one of the most meaningful ways residents can support the businesses that anchor our corridors and shape our communities,” said DSLBD Director Rosemary Suggs-Evans. “Whether it’s a maker at a holiday pop-up, a neighborhood retailer, or a longtime brick-and-mortar shop, every purchase helps keep DC’s small business ecosystem strong.”

This holiday season, shoppers can explore pop-ups and markets across the District that showcase DC-based businesses and local makers. Many of these activations are supported through DC programs such as Main Streets, Business Improvement Districts, Made in DC, and other partnerships that help small businesses grow and reach new customers.

Below is a guide to some of the District’s featured holiday shopping activations.

DowntownDC Holiday Market

The city’s largest outdoor holiday retail village, featuring more than 100 rotating small businesses, artisans, and gourmet vendors. The market draws tens of thousands of shoppers throughout the season.

When: Now through December 23 (closed on Thanksgiving)

Monday-Thursday: 12 to 8 pm

Friday-Saturday: 11 am to 9 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: F Street NW (Between 7th and 9th Streets NW)

More information: downtowndc.org/holiday-market

DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle

A festive neighborhood-centered market showcasing handcrafted gifts, boutique products, and local creators. Situated steps from Dupont Circle, it brings holiday charm while supporting corridor-based businesses.

When: Now through December 23 (closed on Thanksgiving Day and Monday, December 1)

Monday-Friday: 12 to 8 pm

Saturday-Sunday: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: 11 Dupont Circle NW

More information: dcholidaymarket.net

Holiday Pop-Up Shops at MLK Library

A seasonal pop-up market featuring limited-edition WMATA (Metro) merchandise and transit-themed gift items for the holidays.

When: Now through December 17

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street NW

Learn more: here

Holiday Pop-Up Shop at The Stacks

A multi-week indoor market featuring more than 40 DMV-based brands, specialty products, and seasonal offerings. Includes music, food and drink specials, and a curated shopping experience.

Capitol Hill Better Together Gift Card Campaign

Capitol Hill’s Better Together Gift Card Exchange lets you shop local, earn gift cards to other neighborhood favorites, and join in the celebration of Small Business Saturday on November 29.

When: Now through December 7

Where: Interactive map of participating shops

More information: here

Small Business Saturday at SHELTER (Union Market)

A curated boutique highlighting independent DC-based designers and specialty gift items in one of the city’s most active retail destinations.

When: Saturday, November 29 at 11 am

Where: 1258 5th Street NE

More information: here

District Motherhued’s Annual Holiday Shop & Play

A family-friendly holiday market featuring local makers, kid-focused activities, photo moments, and community-centered shopping. Hosted at Metrobar.

When: Saturday, November 29 at 12 pm

Where: 640 Rhode Island Avenue NE

RSVP: here

Heurich House Christmas Market

Inspired by traditional German Christmas markets and featuring DMV-based makers, the event features between 40-50 local vendors.

When: Thursday, December 4 through Sunday, December 7

Where: 1307 New Hampshire Avenue NW

RSVP: here

Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-Up Makers Market

A one-day market featuring handmade goods, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, and seasonal treats. Carolers and décor create a warm holiday experience.

When: Saturday, December 6 at 11 am

Where: Along P and 17th Streets NW

More information: here

Second Annual Georgetown Jingle

Be there with bells on at our second annual Georgetown Jingle, a holiday music event featuring live music performances at outdoor locations throughout Georgetown. Artists will perform festive songs and holiday favorites – from soul to jazz, a cappella, pop, DJ sets, and kids’ music. More than 40 Georgetown shops, restaurants and services will also be offering special discounts, complimentary refreshments, and pop-up events.

When: Saturday, December 6 at 1 pm

Where: Throughout Georgetown

Learn more: here

12 Days of Art to Go-Go Joy in Historic Anacostia

A festive multiday market featuring Ward 8 entrepreneurs, makers, and community vendors with live music and family-friendly programming.

When: December 11 through December 22

Where: 1234 Marion Barry Avenue SE

RSVP: here

Van Ness Main Street Holiday Pop-Up Market

A neighborhood market showcasing local vendors offering art, apparel, home goods, and seasonal gifts.

When: Saturday, December 13 at 10 am

Where: 4340 Connecticut Avenue NW

RSVP: here

These markets showcase a diverse array of vendors, artisans, and Made in DC businesses, making it easy to find unique gifts while celebrating the festive spirit. Each location offers its own charm and specialties, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

In addition to shopping for gifts, residents can support DC’s small businesses by dining out during DC Cocktail Week, running from Monday, December 1 through Sunday, December 7. With more than 100 participating bars and restaurants, the week features creative cocktails, unique pairings, and special events. Celebrate the season while supporting local eateries and entrepreneurs. Learn more at dccocktailweek.com.

For more information about events, initiatives, and shopping local this holiday season, visit dslbd.dc.gov.

