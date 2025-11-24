Ahead of Small Business Saturday, Mayor Bowser Awards Grants to Support Local DC Businesses, Announces New Funding Opportunities for Small Businesses

(Washington, DC) – Today, ahead of Small Business Saturday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials announced the Fiscal Year 2025 recipients of DC’s Great Streets and Emerging Retail Fund grant programs during a celebration at Atlas Brew Works’ new Bridge District location, which opened with support from the District’s Food Access Fund. In FY25, the Bowser Administration supported 25 businesses with grant funding totaling nearly $1.1 million, with awards ranging from $10,000 to $85,000.

Mayor Bowser also announced that the next round of funding for Great Streets, Emerging Retail Initiative, and Locally Made Manufacturing Grant Programs will open on December 12, providing additional support to small and local businesses looking to grow or sustain their operations. Businesses will have until January 16 to apply.



“Small businesses are the heart of our economy and an engine of opportunity in the District,” said Mayor Bowser. “With every grant awarded, we’re fueling innovation, creating jobs and opportunities, and building stronger neighborhoods across all eight wards. As we celebrate, we also want to remind the community to go out this weekend, support local businesses, and support them throughout the holiday season.”



Businesses will be able to apply for FY26 grant funding when the application period opens on December 12. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) is hosting information sessions to help businesses owners get ready to apply for these grants, and to walk them through the application process once applications open. Entrepreneurs and business owners can learn more by visiting obviouslydc.com/business-funding-opportunities.



“When we invest in our small and local businesses, we are in turn supporting vibrant and thriving neighborhoods,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “Through Mayor Bowser’s investments, we will continue to foster an inclusive business environment where opportunity thrives in every ward of our city.”



Since 2015, the Great Streets Retail, Locally Made Manufacturing, Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, and Emerging Retail Initiative grant programs have awarded over $55 million to more than 575 businesses across the District, helping to create over 2,400 jobs for DC residents. New this year is the Emerging Retail Initiative, which supports existing businesses that are seeking to expand into vacant commercial spaces, retail incubators, and market stalls. A list of FY25 grantees can be found at dmped.dc.gov/service/grant-opportunities.

The Bowser Administration also supports DC businesses through the DC Business Capital Access Program (DC BizCAP). Administered by the DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), DC BizCAP expands access to capital for small businesses across the District through three targeted programs: Collateral Support, Loan Participation, and Innovation Finance. With funding ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, DC BizCAP empowers small businesses to grow, create jobs, and strengthen the local economy. Since its creation, DC BizCAP has provided $25.4 million in capital to small business owners to leverage $65 million in loans, grants and investments, resulting in the creation of 2,300 District-based jobs. Visit disb.dc.gov to learn more.



About DMPED’s FY26 Grant Programs:

Great Streets Retail Grant Program

Great Streets is a competitive grant awarded to retail and small business owners in eligible corridors throughout DC to support their growth and development. The program awards funds to eligible businesses for use toward storefront renovations, equipment purchases, interior design, and/or infrastructure improvements. Eligible businesses include small and independently owned brick-and-mortar businesses and art-based nonprofits throughout Great Streets corridors. In FY26, DMPED expects to award $2 million through the program, with individual awards up to $90,000.

Emerging Retail Initiative

The Emerging Retail Initiative supports emerging businesses expanding into retail markets, food halls, and vacant commercial spaces. The Emerging Retail Initiative uses a temporary-use model to bridge the gap between incubator spaces and permanent locations, and allows businesses to test their concepts, build brand awareness, and scale toward permanent brick-and-mortar operations, fostering economic vibrancy, sustainability, and community engagement in underserved commercial corridors. DMPED expects to award a total of $200,000 through the initiative in FY26, with individual awards up to $20,000.

Locally Made Manufacturing Grant Program

Locally Made Manufacturing supports local manufacturing businesses by providing funding dedicated to improving commercial properties designated for industrial use. The program is designed to grow the District’s local business economy through a focus on bolstering manufacturing and strengthening supply chains citywide. DMPED expects to award up to $1.5 million through the program in FY26.

