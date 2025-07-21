STATEMENT: NRB Applauds Congressional Vote to Cut Federal Funding for Public Broadcasters

NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers.

NRB Applauds Congressional Vote to Cut Federal Funding for Public Broadcasters

Public broadcasting has long benefited from taxpayer dollars while excluding many voices, especially faith-based and conservative perspectives.” — Troy A. Miller

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters ( NRB ), the world’s largest association of Christian communicators, applauds congressional action to cut approximately $1.1 billion of federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The legislation now awaits President Donald J. Trump’s signature, fulfilling his May 1 executive order directing the end of taxpayer funding for public broadcasting.The following statement is attributable to Troy A. Miller, NRB president & CEO: “Ending federal funding for public broadcasting is a necessary step toward a media environment that is open, fair, and free."Taxpayers should not be compelled to fund a media ecosystem that increasingly operates as a mouthpiece for one political perspective. Public broadcasting has long benefited from taxpayer dollars while excluding many voices, especially faith-based and conservative perspectives.Religious broadcasters have operated for decades without government funding, sustained by the strength of their message and the support of their audience. It is time for all media to stand on their own in the free market and for the airwaves to remain open to diverse voices.”NRB has consistently championed viewpoint diversity and fought to ensure that religious speech has an equal place in the media landscape. This historic vote marks a critical course correction toward that goal."About Troy A. Miller:A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.Under Miller’s leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention , which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.​Miller has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America’s Voice, Fox & Friends, and The Christian Post. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as Newsmax, Fox News, and The Daily Caller.About NRBNRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB ConventionThe annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17–20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.