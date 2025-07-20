CE’s Dispatch to temporarily close Checkpoint of Macao Port Zone of Hengqin Port starting at 11:00am on 20 July

MACAU, July 20 - According to the alert message of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Typhoon Signal No. 9 will be issued at 11:00 a.m. Following consultations between the relevant authorities of Macao and Hengqin, and in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Sub-item 8 of Item 1 of Article 11 and Sub-item 8 of Item 1 of Article 19 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), in order to safeguard the life and property of citizens, exceptional measures will be implemented. Starting at 11 am on 20 July 2025, the Checkpoint of Macao Port Zone of Hengqin Port will be temporarily closed. The date and time for the resumption of passenger immigration clearance services will be announced in due course.

