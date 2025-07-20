Burnet County Disaster Recovery Center Opens July 20

AUSTIN, Texas – A Disaster Recovery Center will open Sunday, July 20, in Burnet County to offer face-to-face help to survivors who had damage or losses from the severe storms and flooding in Central Texas.

Homeowners, renters and eligible non-residents may receive FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance. Survivors with homeowner’s or renter’s insurance should first file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

Burnet Community Center

401 E. Jackson St.

Burnet, TX 78611

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are supporting the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which is leading efforts to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance. Center specialists can also identify potential needs and connect survivors with local, state and federal agencies as well as nonprofit organizations and community groups.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs. They are also equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or an American Sign Language interpreter, call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

You have until Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Here’s how:

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov

You may also use the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily . If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline specialists speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish.

Lines are open from . If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline specialists speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Visit any Disaster Recovery Center to receive in-person assistance. To find one close to you, use your ZIP code to search FEMA.gov/DRC.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6